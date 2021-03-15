Cowboys’ Prescott was biggest news of week, but not only news
Dak! Dak! Dak! Dak! Dak! Dallas Cowboys fans cannot stop shouting his name, as the biggest deal in franchise history is finally on the books. Dak Prescott is paid, and the long, drawn out contract negotiation is officially over. The Cowboys’ quarterback is going to need more than a money bag to carry all of his cash. Now the question becomes can he deliver Tom Brady-like performances? One analyst believes he has the answer.
In the week that was, other key headlines include the release of a player who missed all of 2020. While one player fell, the offensive line was restructured in order to increase cap space as free agency approaches. Money wasn’t the only topic this week. Could Dallas really pass on a defensive player in the first round of April’s draft?
A division rival presenting the best option in free agency? All this and more in this week’s wrap-up.
Breaking: Cowboys, Dak Prescott agree to new contract
Link Christmas came early for Dallas, as Cowboys fans found a reason to celebrate. The elephant in the rooms weighs no more as the future is finally set. Simply put: Prescott is here to stay.
Cowboys Prescott four-year deal makes him 2nd-highest paid QB behind Mahomes
Link Is Prescott a top five quarterback? While the answer remains unclear, one thing is for sure: he will get paid like one. Grab your umbrella fellas, the Dallas QB is ready to make it Rayne.
3-Round mock draft brings Cowboys weaponry, defense system upgrades
Link How much can Dallas improve in the NFL draft? Draft analyst Ben Glassmire gives his take on a four-player haul that should help the Cowboys turn the corner in 2021.
No Cowboys player loses job over Prescott deal, 2021 cap set at $182.5M
Link As the free agency timeline opens up, job security remains one of the biggest question marks. One thing is for certain, any player who gets released will be for reasons other than creating space to pay the QB.
Report: Cowboys restructure contracts of Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, La'el Collins
Link As the title details, the team revamped contracts for financial assistance. How much money did Dallas actually save?
'Pressure is privilege': Prescott speaks truth to power in Cowboys presser
Link The Dallas Cowboys held an in-person presser for the first time in over a calendar year. Jerry Jones held court next to Prescott, revealing the inner workings of the deal and their mentalities entering the 2021 offseason.
Jamize Olawale release saves Cowboys cash, little cap space
Link One of the toughest challenges during the offseason is watching players get released. Olawale had a run with the club under Jason Garrett, but wasn't one of McCarthy's guys and was deemed expendable.
Cowboys brass: DC Dan Quinn represents 'a major step' for Dallas defense
Link After a disastrous 2020 season, the Cowboys are ready to move forward. Has Jerry Jones finally found his man on defense? The Dallas owner seems to think so. Quinn comes over from Atlanta ready to resurrect his reputation.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott elicits comps to certain Tom Brady traits
Link Now that Prescott has the keys to the organization, expectations are set for overall team success that ends in a Super Bowl. Is he the man for the job? He better be with the contract he was given. Several people expect him to thrive because of a key trait he shares with the game's best: leadership.
Dalvin Tomlinson makes a lot of sense as free-agent DT for Cowboys
Link There is no doubt about it, the Cowboys' defense was flat out awful. The answer for the team could lie in the hands of a division rival who is set to command big money on the open market.
