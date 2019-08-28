Cowboys prepared for next man up if Ezekiel Elliott remains holdout

The Cowboys opener is only 12 days away. Yet, they do not know if their star running back will join them at AT&T Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott appears no closer to returning.

“You focus on the guys who are here and the guys who are available,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Tuesday. “You are confronted with a lot of those situations over the course of the year. Hopefully you have built your team in such a way that you can go with the next guy. We feel good about that next guy. We will have different injuries throughout the year. And we can’t say, ‘Aw, when is he coming back?’ You move on. You put the next guy in there.

“Zeke has been a really good player for us. We love him as a guy. We love him as a player. We want to get him back in here. Right now, we are going with the guys we have. When Zeke gets back here, we will get him integrated as quickly as we can, and he will be a big part of our team.”

The Cowboys have offered high praise for rookie Tony Pollard, and they signed veteran Alfred Morris. They also have rookie Mike Weber.

They would rather have Elliott, who has led the league in rushing in two of his three seasons.

“We’re going to play with what we’ve got, and what we’ve got is a damn good back in Tony Pollard,” right guard Zack Martin said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “Obviously, we want [Elliott] out here, but we’re prepared to get ready for Week One.”

Garrett said the Cowboys will run the same offense whether Elliott is there or not for the season opener against the Giants.

“I think each of these guys is very capable of doing whatever we ask them to do, so I don’t see it changing dramatically,” Garrett said.