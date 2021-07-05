Cowboys’ practice schedule announced for 2021 Oxnard training camp
Cowboys fans making the trip to Oxnard for 2021’s training camp can begin filling in their daily itineraries. The club has announced a detailed schedule for their three-and-a-half-week California stay.
As has been the case in years past, many of the practice sessions will be open to the public. There will also be several fan-centric events to mark the team’s return to Oxnard after last year’s pandemic-forced absence.
According to the team, here is this year’s camp schedule:
Date
Event
Wednesday, July 21
10:00 a.m. Opening Press Conference
Thursday, July 22
11:00 a.m. Practice
Saturday, July 24
10:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony
11:00 a.m. Practice
Sunday, July 25
11:00 a.m. Practice
Monday, July 26
No Practice
Tuesday, July 27
11:00 a.m. Practice
Wednesday, July 28
11:00 a.m. Practice
Thursday, July 29
11:00 a.m. Practice
Friday, July 30
No Practice
Saturday, July 31
Training Camp: Cowboys Back Together
11:00 a.m. Practice
Sunday, August 1
11:00 a.m. Practice
Monday, August 2
No Practice
Tuesday, August 3
11:00 a.m. Practice
Wednesday, August 4
TBD Team travels to Canton, Ohio
Thursday, August 5
7:00 p.m. Kickoff vs. Pittsburgh (Dallas time)
Friday, August 6
No Practice
Saturday, August 7
3:00 p.m. Joint Practice with L.A. Rams
Sunday, August 8
No Practice
Monday, August 9
No Practice
Tuesday, August 10
Heroes Appreciation Day
11:00 a.m. Practice
Wednesday, August 11
11:00 a.m. Practice
Thursday, August 12
10:15 a.m. Practice
TBD Team travels to Arizona
Friday, August 13
9:00 p.m. Kickoff at Arizona
The 11 a.m. practice sessions will be open to the public, except for August 10. On that day, the team will host military personnel, first responders, and front line healthcare workers.
The July 31 event will be a special celebration for fans with live music, appearances by team mascot Rowdy, VIP hospitality deck access, exclusive merchandise deals, prizes, and giveaways.
HBO will have their camera crews present, too, working with the team and compiling footage as the network prepares to debut the latest season of Hard Knocks featuring the Cowboys beginning August 10.
Following the preseason game in Arizona, the Cowboys will return to Dallas and hold the rest of their training camp at The Star in Frisco.
