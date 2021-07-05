Cowboys’ practice schedule announced for 2021 Oxnard training camp

Cowboys fans making the trip to Oxnard for 2021’s training camp can begin filling in their daily itineraries. The club has announced a detailed schedule for their three-and-a-half-week California stay.

As has been the case in years past, many of the practice sessions will be open to the public. There will also be several fan-centric events to mark the team’s return to Oxnard after last year’s pandemic-forced absence.

According to the team, here is this year’s camp schedule:

Date Event Wednesday, July 21 10:00 a.m. Opening Press Conference Thursday, July 22 11:00 a.m. Practice Saturday, July 24 10:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony 11:00 a.m. Practice Sunday, July 25 11:00 a.m. Practice Monday, July 26 No Practice Tuesday, July 27 11:00 a.m. Practice Wednesday, July 28 11:00 a.m. Practice Thursday, July 29 11:00 a.m. Practice Friday, July 30 No Practice Saturday, July 31 Training Camp: Cowboys Back Together 11:00 a.m. Practice Sunday, August 1 11:00 a.m. Practice Monday, August 2 No Practice Tuesday, August 3 11:00 a.m. Practice Wednesday, August 4 TBD Team travels to Canton, Ohio Thursday, August 5 7:00 p.m. Kickoff vs. Pittsburgh (Dallas time) Friday, August 6 No Practice Saturday, August 7 3:00 p.m. Joint Practice with L.A. Rams Sunday, August 8 No Practice Monday, August 9 No Practice Tuesday, August 10 Heroes Appreciation Day 11:00 a.m. Practice Wednesday, August 11 11:00 a.m. Practice Thursday, August 12 10:15 a.m. Practice TBD Team travels to Arizona Friday, August 13 9:00 p.m. Kickoff at Arizona

The 11 a.m. practice sessions will be open to the public, except for August 10. On that day, the team will host military personnel, first responders, and front line healthcare workers.

The July 31 event will be a special celebration for fans with live music, appearances by team mascot Rowdy, VIP hospitality deck access, exclusive merchandise deals, prizes, and giveaways.

HBO will have their camera crews present, too, working with the team and compiling footage as the network prepares to debut the latest season of Hard Knocks featuring the Cowboys beginning August 10.

Following the preseason game in Arizona, the Cowboys will return to Dallas and hold the rest of their training camp at The Star in Frisco.

