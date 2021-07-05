Cowboys’ practice schedule announced for 2021 Oxnard training camp

Todd Brock
·2 min read

Cowboys fans making the trip to Oxnard for 2021’s training camp can begin filling in their daily itineraries. The club has announced a detailed schedule for their three-and-a-half-week California stay.

As has been the case in years past, many of the practice sessions will be open to the public. There will also be several fan-centric events to mark the team’s return to Oxnard after last year’s pandemic-forced absence.

According to the team, here is this year’s camp schedule:

Date

Event

Wednesday, July 21

10:00 a.m. Opening Press Conference

Thursday, July 22

11:00 a.m. Practice

Saturday, July 24

10:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony

11:00 a.m. Practice

Sunday, July 25

11:00 a.m. Practice

Monday, July 26

No Practice

Tuesday, July 27

11:00 a.m. Practice

Wednesday, July 28

11:00 a.m. Practice

Thursday, July 29

11:00 a.m. Practice

Friday, July 30

No Practice

Saturday, July 31

Training Camp: Cowboys Back Together

11:00 a.m. Practice

Sunday, August 1

11:00 a.m. Practice

Monday, August 2

No Practice

Tuesday, August 3

11:00 a.m. Practice

Wednesday, August 4

TBD Team travels to Canton, Ohio

Thursday, August 5

7:00 p.m. Kickoff vs. Pittsburgh (Dallas time)

Friday, August 6

No Practice

Saturday, August 7

3:00 p.m. Joint Practice with L.A. Rams

Sunday, August 8

No Practice

Monday, August 9

No Practice

Tuesday, August 10

Heroes Appreciation Day

11:00 a.m. Practice

Wednesday, August 11

11:00 a.m. Practice

Thursday, August 12

10:15 a.m. Practice

TBD Team travels to Arizona

Friday, August 13

9:00 p.m. Kickoff at Arizona

The 11 a.m. practice sessions will be open to the public, except for August 10. On that day, the team will host military personnel, first responders, and front line healthcare workers.

The July 31 event will be a special celebration for fans with live music, appearances by team mascot Rowdy, VIP hospitality deck access, exclusive merchandise deals, prizes, and giveaways.

HBO will have their camera crews present, too, working with the team and compiling footage as the network prepares to debut the latest season of Hard Knocks featuring the Cowboys beginning August 10.

Following the preseason game in Arizona, the Cowboys will return to Dallas and hold the rest of their training camp at The Star in Frisco.

List

News: Cowboys' 2nd draft steal, Byron Jones 1 year later, longest 4th downs

View 8 items

List

News: Hard Knocks, Cowboys camp plots, Elliott raising his stock?

View 11 items

Recommended Stories