Cowboys pound Fort Lewis 62-26 in one-game season

Apr. 24—LAS VEGAS, N.M. — You've heard of one-hit wonders.

Go ahead and add New Mexico Highlands football to that list.

In a sports world turned upside down by the coronavirus, games are being played in empty stadiums, high school basketball will be settled in May, and college football — in Las Vegas, N.M., anyway — will be reduced to a one-game season in ... April.

Everything about Friday night's NCAA Division II game between New Mexico Highlands and visiting Fort Lewis seemed just a little off. The only game on NMHU's schedule, it went down as a regular season contest with stats and historical context that count just as much as anything done during a normal 10-game season in the fall.

Highlands rolled to a 62-26 win, marking the first game of Josh Kirkland as the Cowboys' head coach. A man true to his word, he said earlier this week that his offense would be a sight to behold, one with speed and talent unlike anything NMHU fans have seen.

The Cowboys ran a no-huddle attack, scoring virtually at will against a shorthanded Fort Lewis defense that was missing a number of key players after the Grizzlies left at least 15 players behind in Durango, Colo., due to contact tracing for the coronavirus.

"I'm telling you, I'm typically not an emotional guy, but this game, all that's going on, it's got me emotional," Kirkland said afterward. "First thing I did in the locker room was grab a Sharpie and have the players sign a ball for me. This one's special. This game had so much meaning for me as a coach, but meaning for this school and the city and everyone associated with this team. I want everyone's signature on that ball, from the starters and the veterans to the scout team guys. This means something."

Friday's game was organized just two weeks ago when Fort Lewis needed one last game to fill out its spring schedule. Highlands was more than willing to comply.

"It's kind of surreal," said NMHU athletic director Andrew Ehling, surveying the stands as he stood on the faded purple track that encircles the football field. "There's people here. We're doing this face to face, playing a game and getting some life back in here. It doesn't seem real."

Story continues

Ehling said the school sold 500 tickets online, then at least another 200 from people purchasing seats at the stadium. The crowd may have been affected by factors ranging from the unseasonably blustery weather (the temperature dropped to the mid-40s by game's end) and the fact that the city's two high schools, West Las Vegas and Robertson, were playing a boys-girls basketball doubleheader just a half-mile down Baca Avenue at Michael Marr Gymnasium.

"To have people back in here is all that matters," Ehling said. "It's been such a challenge to get through all this. Having this game, it almost feels normal again."

Friday's game kicked off with the intimidating backdrop of the Peterson Fire about five miles northwest of town.

With the smoke plume clearly visible from the stadium as the players came onto the field for pregame introductions, a strong wind gust interrupted the players' entrance by lifting a tent off the turf near the south end zone and slamming it back to the ground.

The game itself featured its own share of notable moments, like a small group of grade school girls serving as cheerleaders and the side judge getting injured as a group of players landed on top of her during a tackle on the sidelines.

Everything that took place between the white lines was shrouded in mystery. In an attempt to keep his players' identities as secret as possible, Kirkland did not allow his team's roster to be released to the fans or media.

He said earlier this week he worried that the NCAA's relaxed transfer rules might invite other schools to pilfer an NMHU roster that includes 38 players who played at the FBS or FCS level prior to landing in Las Vegas.

Among them were multiple linemen from Power Five schools like West Virginia and South Carolina, receivers and running backs whose rumored backgrounds came from places like the Pac-12 and SEC.

There was the speedy wide receiver, C.J. Sims, who was a virtual blur every time he reached full speed in the open field. After one of his particularly electrifying runs, he had people guessing which power school he came from, some saying it was Houston, others Memphis. A request to speak to Sims afterward was shot down.

In fact, the only player made available was one of the few NMHU fans already know.

"Exciting. Exciting to have this kind of speed, this kind of team," is how quarterback Ramone Atkins described it. "This is the kind of team a quarterback dreams of, you know? Linemen I can barely see over, receivers and backs that can make big plays. Exciting."

Atkins was one of just a handful of players on NMHU's roster last time the Cowboys played in 2019, a time before Kirkland was the coach, a time before the team's aggressive makeover that — if Friday's game is any indication — will be dramatically improved when the real 2021 season commences in September.

A senior who arrived in Las Vegas five years ago, Atkins admitted the team Kirkland has built has the potential to be downright scary if it holds together through the offseason and into the fall.

"That's kind of the idea," Kirkland said. "We'll hold these guys here for three more weeks of training and practice, then get them back on campus in July for what should be a lot of fun in a few months."

Of course, Friday's game also had a bit of history. NMHU women's soccer player Valerie Baca, a freshman from Porterville, Calif., was summoned to kick a pair of extra points in the fourth quarter. She nailed both, becoming the first female kicker to accomplish that since New Mexico's Katie Hnida did so in a game against Texas State in 2003.