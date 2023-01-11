Cowboys’ playoff run: Home-field advantage, grass or turf, is a real thing

The Dallas Cowboys put forth a valiant effort in their charge to steal the NFC East from the Eagles. Alas they fell short, slotting into the fifth seed and destined for a nomadic playoff journey on the road. This fate was largely met with a shrug. Plenty of teams win on the road in the playoffs so the Cowboys will just have to be one of them, right?

A recent observation regarding how the Cowboys fair on the road has gained a near-viral clamor in Cowboys Nation this week. The Cowboys, dominant on turf, are quite the contrary when forced to play on grass surfaces.

Suddenly the idea of playing on the Bermuda grass down in Tampa doesn’t sound so menial. As Jon Machota pointed out, the Cowboys are 1-4 on grass this season. The slower surface is arguably stealing the athleticism away from Dallas’ top playmakers.

Is grass really the Cowboys Kryptonite?

After Jason Garrett pointed out how the Dallas defense appears to slow when on natural surfaces, Brett Kollmann ran the numbers and concluded the Cowboys defense is second best in the NFL on turf (-0.149 EPA allowed) but only the No. 20 on grass (-0.047 EPA).

Jason Garrett made a point that the Cowboys defense is worse on real grass than on turf, so I looked up this stat. –On Grass–

Games: @ PHI, GB, JAX, TEN, WAS

EPA per play allowed: -0.047 (20th best) –On Turf–

EPA per play allowed: -0.149 (2nd best) Tampa plays on Bermuda. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 10, 2023

The numbers support Garrett’s statement. Yet, the numbers lack context (when the games occurred, injury situation, etc…) so blaming losses on a slow-moving surface might be a little too bold of leap to make right now.

Keep in mind, the defense wasn’t the issue in Washington. It was special teams and a horrific offense that led to that dumpster fire. Imagine how good the defense would have been if everyone else was carrying their weight and Dan Quinn didn’t have a black hole at cornerback?

Story continues

Even still, the idea a team struggles when playing on a different surface is sound. Different surfaces happen on the road and road games involve crowd noise, travel, and other factors that favor the home team.

No one is going to argue home field advantage doesn’t exist.

But what about the surface alone?

It’s literally worth more to the home team than a bye week pic.twitter.com/GKqjJLxBa0 — Robby (@greerreNFL) January 4, 2023

It turns out surface does play a part in determining advantage and it goes both ways. Teams who are asked to play on a surface other than their normal homefield, are at an additional 1-point disadvantage. It’s a sizeable handicap that helps explain why sometimes the better team really does lose.

It’s correctable (sort of)

The biggest reason for this handicap is arguably unfamiliarity and footwear.

Even if the surface is slow, both teams are facing it equally so unless one team is made up of short speedsters who drag their feet, the grass issue isn’t going to explain an unfair disadvantage for one team, let alone a universal 1-point handicap for all road teams playing on other surfaces.

Familiarity certainly can explain it.

How to plant and cut on a natural surface is indeed different than how to plant and cut on an artificial surface. Doing it wrong can cause slippage or even injury.

Which transitions the topic to footwear and time with the footwear. . .

Players don’t just need the proper shoes for the surface but they need to be comfortable with them and accustomed to how to play with them on the surface in question.

Player A and Player B could have the same footwear on the same field but A could have traction issues while B is navigating quite fine. That’s because B knows how to play on the surface while A has failed to adapt.

The important thing to point out is it’s not a Cowboys-only thing that some are making it out to be. It’s also not a turf-team only thing.

This is a road-thing, which is why teams try so hard to gain home-field advantage for the playoffs. And it’s why Dallas fans will forever be tormented by the Green Bay and Jacksonville losses that prevented them from claiming having the opportunity to clinch home-field for themselves.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire