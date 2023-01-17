Cowboys players react to advancing in the postseason

K.D. Drummond
·2 min read

Head coach Mike McCarthy made sure his players knew that none of the failures of previous teams were on them. The Cowboys’ teams that lost six games in a row to Tom Brady before this season started? Wasn’t them. The 30 years worth of clubs that hadn’t won a road playoff game? Irrelevant to their lives. He almost assuredly told them that the Week 1 and Week 18 losses didn’t make a lick of difference on Monday night.

And they listened. Dallas’ defense has an unreal energy from their first snaps and once the offense calmed down they began to roll as well. Everything but the kicking game fired on all cylinders in the wild-card round, getting Dallas to the divisional round for the first time since 2018. Here’s how the players responded on Twitter to the victory.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire

Recommended Stories