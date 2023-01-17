Cowboys players react to advancing in the postseason

Head coach Mike McCarthy made sure his players knew that none of the failures of previous teams were on them. The Cowboys’ teams that lost six games in a row to Tom Brady before this season started? Wasn’t them. The 30 years worth of clubs that hadn’t won a road playoff game? Irrelevant to their lives. He almost assuredly told them that the Week 1 and Week 18 losses didn’t make a lick of difference on Monday night.

And they listened. Dallas’ defense has an unreal energy from their first snaps and once the offense calmed down they began to roll as well. Everything but the kicking game fired on all cylinders in the wild-card round, getting Dallas to the divisional round for the first time since 2018. Here’s how the players responded on Twitter to the victory.

🗣 "We did exactly what we had to do." Go inside the locker room after the Wild Card win!#DALvsTB | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/82k8MeMM6T — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 17, 2023

My turn 😤 ! Tired of talking see y’all Sunday ! 1-0 pic.twitter.com/t0jh2gYuvz — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 17, 2023

HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS!!! — Malik Hooker (@MalikHooker24) January 17, 2023

1 Down 3 to go LFG!!!!!!! 🥷🏾🥷🏾😤😤#CowboyNation — Izzy 🇨🇩 (@IsraelMukuamu) January 17, 2023

I feel like I just got an A on a group project and didn’t do any of the work🤣🤣🤣🤣 COWBOYS DUB!!!!!! — Simi Fehoko (@Simi_Fehoko) January 17, 2023

Smoking on that Bucs pack! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 17, 2023

Now I can sleep peacefully #Cowboys — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) January 17, 2023

Mike Evans wanted man to man. pic.twitter.com/pPP48TIe2Q — Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) January 17, 2023

