Cowboys players expect Dak Prescott to play Sunday

On Sunday, Fox analyst Troy Aikman revealed Dak Prescott has a hairline fracture on his right index finger. Three days later, after Jason Garrett announced Prescott has a right shoulder injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott broke the news that Prescott has a sprained AC joint.

“Dak’s going to play,” Elliott said. “I think he’s just resting up by making sure that thing is right as it can be by game time. I’ve dealt with some AC joints, and they’re tough. I couldn’t imagine having to throw with it. But I know Dak. I know his toughness. I know he’ll play.”

Elliott said he gets an AC joint injury “like one or two over a year.”

“It’s not really too tough of an injury,” Elliott said. “It’s going to take a lot more than that to get Dak out of there. He’s a tough guy.”

The Cowboys listed Prescott as limited Wednesday. Prescott had never had anything except full practices since he entered the league.

No matter, Prescott’s teammates expect him to be in the lineup come Sunday.

“Knowing Dak, you’d have to kill him to keep him off the field,” Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin said.

Prescott injured his shoulder on a 7-yard run on the Cowboys’ second series against the Rams when he was tackled by Clay Matthews. He never missed a play, but he had a season-low 23 attempts and a season-low 15 completions.

“Dak’s just a warrior and he continues to impress us,” center Travis Frederick said. “We talk a lot in the O-line room just how much of a dog that he really is. When he goes out there and runs over a corner or puts his body on the line to get that extra yard, get a touchdown or shrug off a guy that maybe we let go, he fights for us, and he fights for this team. It’s just something that he does as a person that we can’t rave enough about.”