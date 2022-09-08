Cowboys player gives graphic take on Tom Brady's legendary competitiveness

Cowboys player gives graphic take on Brady's legendary competitiveness originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

No player in sports has a more intense competitive fire than Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is very demanding of himself, teammates and coaches. In fact, one of the reasons why Brady is still playing in the NFL despite being 45 years old with an unmatched Hall of Fame resume is that ultra competitiveness.

What's it like to play against someone who competes with that level of intensity?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gave a graphic description of it Wednesday -- four days before his team hosts the Buccaneers in the Week 1 "Sunday Night Football" matchup at AT&T Stadium.

"You just see his competitive nature. He has that fire inside of him. I mean, he looks to kill you," Parsons told reporters.

"He wants to step on your throat like you're a roach. And that's what you look for in competitors. I think that's why if you're a real competitor, you look up to Tom Brady. You look up to Kobe [Bryant], that Mamba mentality. You look up to Michael Jordan, I wouldn't ask you to do anything I wouldn't do. You love those types of mentalities."

Parsons and the Cowboys defense have a tough challenge in front of them trying to slow down Brady and the Bucs' high-scoring offense. Brady is 6-0 against the Cowboys in his career, including a 31-29 win over Dallas in last season's Week 1 showdown.

Brady led the league in both passing yards and passing touchdowns in 2021, and in the offseason his offense added veteran wideout Julio Jones and got Chris Godwin back from injury.

The Cowboys will need to give one of their best defensive performances of the season to end Brady's unbeaten run and start the new campaign 1-0.