Cowboys to play at least 8 nationally televised games this fall

May 30—LARAMIE — Jay Sawvel's first season as the University of Wyoming's football coach will feature at least eight nationally televised games this fall, the league announced Thursday.

The Cowboys will play six games on CBS Sports Network, including five of their six home games. Three of UW's four games on CBS Sports Network will be played in the primetime slot.

UW still has four games with undecided kickoff times and TV coverage, including a home contest against Idaho and road matchups with North Texas, San Jose State and New Mexico.

Sawvel's tenure will start with an 8:30 p.m. kickoff at Arizona State on Aug. 31 in Tempe. The game will be broadcasted on FS1, with the Cowboys opening as seven-point road underdogs. UW went 1-1 against Power 5 opponents last season, including a historic win over Texas Tech at War Memorial Stadium and a 21-point road loss to then No. 3-ranked Texas in Austin.

The Cowboys will host their home-opener against Idaho on Sept. 7, with a time still to be announced.

UW will stay at home in week three, hosting longtime rival Brigham Young at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 on CBS Sports Network. It'll be just the second meeting between the teams since 2016.

UW will then travel for a road game at North Texas at an undetermined time in Denton. The two schools have never met on the football field before.

UW will host its homecoming game to kickoff the Mountain West season against Air Force at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 on CBS Sports Network. The Cowboys led the Falcons 14-0 in the first quarter last season before falling 34-27, ending their hopes of earning a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

UW will enjoy its first of two byes the following week before hosting San Diego State at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 12 on CBS Sports Network. The Cowboys and Aztecs did not see each other last season.

The Cowboys' first road conference game will be Oct. 19 at San Jose State, with the time yet to be determined. UW will return home to host Utah State at 5 p.m. Oct. 26 on CBSSN to try and retain the Bridger's Rifle traveling trophy.

The Cowboys will return to Albuquerque for the first time since 2022 for a Nov. 2 matchup with New Mexico at a undetermined time. UW will take its second bye of the season before its last three games of the regular season.

The Border War between UW and Colorado State will be played on a Friday night for the second consecutive season with a 6 p.m. kickoff Nov. 15 in Fort Collins. The rivalry game will be played on CBS Sports Network, and the Cowboys will be looking to claim the Bronze Boot for the eighth time in the past nine seasons.

UW will close out its home slate with a 5 p.m. matchup against Boise State on Nov. 23 on CBS Sports Network. The Broncos decimated the Cowboys' MW title game hopes with a 32-7 thrashing last year in Idaho.

The Cowboys will close out the regular season with their last nonconference game at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30 against Washington State in Pullman. The game will be broadcasted nationally on The CW Network.

This year's MW title game was moved to a Friday and will be played Dec. 6 on FOX. The No. 1 team in the conference standings will host the championship tilt.