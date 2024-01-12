Cowboys to play in Germany in 2024? 1 in 9 shot

The NFL has announced the four teams who will serve as hosts in the European version of the 2024 International Series. The Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars will “host” games in London, England and the Carolina Panthers will be the “home” team for a game in Munich, Germany next fall.

While Dallas doesn’t haven’t any of the London teams on their schedule next year, they do travel to the Panthers as part of the NFC East and NFC South divisional rotations in 2024. That means they are one of nine opponents which could be selected to travel across the Atlantic to show some NFL diplomacy.

The Cowboys have played in the International Series just once, traveling to London to face the Jaguars, who annually play there. The NFL has yet to announce who the home team will be for the league’s first foray into South America where they will play a game in Brazil in 2024.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been very adamant about not wanting his franchise to lose a home game in order to support the league’s expansion into other markets. However he has noted he has no problem being the big-ticket draw as the visiting club, as long as he doesn’t have to give up any home dates at AT&T Stadium.

The NFL voted to expand the series during the Winter Meetings, and will have nine international games a year starting in 2025. All teams will have to host a game, but that will potentially include Mexico City, the one international destination Jones isn’t adamant in avoiding.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire