Dak Prescott did not play a down in the preseason a year ago when he was working his way back from an ankle injury and developed a shoulder issue. This preseason, the Cowboys quarterback is fully healthy, but for the second consecutive preseason, he will see no action.

Coach Mike McCarthy said the plan is to sit Prescott and most of the starters for Friday’s preseason finale against the Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. The rookies and young players will get the bulk of the work against Seattle as they did the first two preseason games.

The starters instead will put in their work at open training camp practices in Frisco on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

“If we can get the ones enough work the way I anticipate, then we will play the third game like we did the first two,” McCarthy said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Cowboys plan to sit Dak Prescott in preseason finale originally appeared on Pro Football Talk