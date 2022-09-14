Wide receiver Michael Gallup didn’t play in last Sunday night’s loss to the Buccaneers as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL and it remains up in the air if he will be back for Week Two.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said at a Wednesday press conference that the Cowboys plan to get Gallup more involved with “group stuff” during this week’s practices. Gallup was a limited participant in practice all of last week, but only did individual drills.

McCarthy didn’t make any prediction about whether Gallup will have a chance to play against the Bengals.

The Cowboys have already ruled out quarterback Dak Prescott, guard Connor McGovern, defensive end Tarell Basham, and safety Jayron Kearse for this week.

Cowboys plan to get Michael Gallup team work in practice this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk