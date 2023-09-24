How the Cowboys plan to fix their biggest issues on offense

Sep. 23—Mondays in the football world are reserved for overreactions, and there were plenty going around after Oklahoma State's 33-7 loss to South Alabama, when the Cowboys seemingly did nothing well.

None came out of coach Mike Gundy's mouth at his weekly press conference.

"What we did out there Saturday was ugly. I'm not saying anything other than that, but I'm saying I don't see it as a major issue," Gundy said. "I think everything that we're doing, we can improve enough to play and compete and give ourselves a chance to win games."

Maybe it would feel that way if it were THE Alabama, but it wasn't. South Alabama is a good football team, but OSU (2-1) used to send teams like that home with the message that there are levels to this. Not anymore.

So now, when a game like that happens, where the Cowboys' offense looked unserious, it's hard not to think of it as a precursor.

In the first game of conference play, they'll face Iowa State (1-2), which just lost to Ohio, 10-7.

If there's a time to show competency on offense, it's now.

Here are the Cowboys' biggest problems and how they plan to address them.

Blocking

The offensive line did a poor job in pass protection and run blocking — an issue Gundy and offensive line coach Charlie Dickey have been trying to fix since last season.

Gundy explained why the line lost nearly every rep.

"Half of them were bad," he said. "Half of them (were) because they knew we were throwing passes."

Dalton Cooper finished the game at left tackle in place of Cole Birmingham because of penalties, with Jake Springfield returning to right tackle.

Preston Wilson said the linemen wanted to move on from the negativity as quickly as possible.

"We went at 11 a.m. the next morning and just had a starters-only meeting that we called ourselves without coaches," Wilson said. "We knew as a unit that it was important to us ... we have to get this fixed."

After analyzing the film, Wilson echoed Gundy's sentiments that there are no major issues with the line's play.

"We can improve by changing our schemes, by changing our stances, changing our alignments, changing the way we take our steps to get to the next level, changing our targeting," Wilson said. "A lot of people don't realize it boils down to little things that can make a huge difference in the play."

Rushing

The Cowboys had 94 rushing yards on 29 attempts, and 27 of those yards came on Gunnar Gundy scrambles. OSU running backs averaged 3.9 yards per carry, which isn't bad, but Mike Gundy and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn abandoned the run early.

Ollie Gordon had only three carries and five total touches against the Jaguars.

"That was because we were behind by basically three scores, and you just can't keep running the ball," Mike Gundy said. "At that point, you do it just enough to come off balance, but if you're not throwing the ball you don't have a chance.

Gundy and Dunn indirectly alluded to a different outcome if Jaden Bray caught the potential touchdown pass on Alan Bowman's first drive — saying an early lead would have helped in establishing the run.

"We had a chance to put one on the board and make it 7-0 right out the gate, and we missed the opportunity. We lost (De'Zhaun Stribling to injury) right afterward, and you find yourself behind," Dunn said. "From there it was kind of a mix of getting back in the game, and we could never grab it back again. It just kind of snowballed from there."

QuarterbackingWhile Bowman wasn't the only problem against the Jaguars, the 23-year-old was brought in from Michigan via Texas Tech to be a potential solution.

Instead, his play has arguably been the worst of the three quarterbacks in this ongoing rotation, which is expected to continue in Ames.

That's not to say Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy have been lights out. OSU's quarterbacks have combined to rank 12th in passing yards in the Big 12, last in touchdown passes and last, by far, in yards per attempt.

Truthfully, there doesn't seem to be an end in sight to the rotation or the lackluster production. Mike Gundy has said the three have graded well every week so far.

"They understand what they're doing and progressing and where to go with the ball in the run game and the passing game," he said. "They've been pretty good."