Cowboys place Tyrone Crawford on COVID-19 list

The Cowboys placed defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, the team announced.

It is unknown whether Crawford tested positive or was in close contact with someone who did.

He becomes the team’s second player on the list, joining quarterback Andy Dalton. Dalton tested positive last week, missing the loss to the Steelers.

The Cowboys are on their bye this week.

The Cowboys also announced they claimed defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter off waivers from the Colts.

Carter entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie, signing with the Cowboys for $145,000 guaranteed. It was the highest guarantee the Cowboys gave any undrafted rookie.

He was on the Cowboys’ practice squad until the Colts signed him to their 53-player roster in late September. Carter did not appear in a game for Indianapolis.

He will provide depth at defensive tackle with Trysten Hill out for the season with a torn ACL.

