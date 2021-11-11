Cowboys place Randy Gregory on injured reserve

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy announced Thursday morning that Randy Gregory would miss “multiple weeks” after the defensive end injured his calf at Wednesday’s practice. The Cowboys announced they placed Gregory on injured reserve Thursday afternoon, meaning Gregory will miss a minimum of three games.

The Cowboys play the Falcons, Chiefs and Raiders in their next three games.

Gregory has five sacks, tying for the team lead with Micah Parsons, and he leads the Cowboys with 20 quarterback pressures. He also has forced two fumbles and recovered one.

“I think he was probably one of our best players,” McCarthy said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “You could make the argument probably one of clearly our best players on defense. Yeah, very disruptive. Our team and our defensive players feed off his activity and yeah, definitely feel for him. He’s having a heck of a year. But he’s back in there this morning and he’ll attack his rehab just like he has attacked everything else.”

The team’s other starting defensive end, DeMarcus Lawrence, continues to rehab a broken foot that has kept him out since the season opener.

Tarell Basham, Dorance Armstrong, Chauncey Golston and Azur Kamara are the other defensive ends on the 53-player roster. Bradlee Anae, who has spent time on the active roster this season, and Breeland Speaks are on the practice squad.

The Cowboys could move Parsons to the edge, where he has played some this season.

McCarthy wasn’t saying what the Cowboys will do other than they will not seek outside help for now.

The Cowboys’ practice report stayed much the same, with receiver Amari Cooper (hamstring) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) limited and receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) full. Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) appears no closer to returning as he still is out of practice.

The Cowboys added defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (illness) to the report as a non-participant, and cornerback C.J. Goodwin (illness) returned to practice. Punter Bryan Anger and long snapper Jake McQuaide practiced Thursday after sitting out a day earlier as a precaution with kicker Greg Zuerlein having tested positive for COVID-19.

