Cowboys place Noah Brown on injured reserve

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday that wide receiver Noah Brown will miss time with a groin injury and it will be at least three games before he’s back in the lineup.

The Cowboys announced later in the day that Brown has been placed on injured reserve. The team did not announce a corresponding move, but they have a likely one coming down the pike.

Defensive end Randy Gregory and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore are both expected to be activated from injured reserve in time for Sunday’s game against Washington. The Cowboys had one open roster spot before the Brown move, so there’s no space for both of the defenders to return.

Brown has 16 catches for 184 yards in 11 games this season.

