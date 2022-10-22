Cowboys place Matt Waletzko on injured reserve, sign Carlos Watkins

Breaking News:

The Cowboys placed rookie offensive tackle Matt Waletzko on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Waletzko subluxed his left shoulder in practice Thursday, the third time that’s happened in the past year. He will undergo shoulder surgery to repair the partial dislocation and likely will miss the rest of his rookie season.

He played only one offensive snap this season, but it was a touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott in a jumbo formation.

The Cowboys signed veteran defensive tackle Carlos Watkins from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Watkins played 17 defensive snaps in Week 5 against the Rams.

The Cowboys’ two elevations from the practice squad this week are tight end Sean McKeon and running back Malik Davis.

McKeon will add depth to a position that includes Dalton Schultz, who has a knee injury that could limit him Sunday. Davis is expected to help on special teams and will serve as the No. 3 tailback.

