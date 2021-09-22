Cowboys place Keanu Neal on COVID-19 list

The Cowboys had three players on the COVID-19 list for the season opener and starting defensive end Randy Gregory missed Week 2 after testing positive.

Now, the Cowboys likely play without linebacker Keanu Neal on Monday against the Eagles.

The Cowboys are placing Neal on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

All-Pro right guard Zack Martin, backup offensive lineman Brandon Knight and backup receiver Noah Brown missed the team’s loss to the Bucs on the COVID-19 list.

If Neal is vaccinated, he will have to generate consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart before returning. It is unlikely that happens before Monday night.

Neal played 50 snaps the first week and 51 the second. He also has seven special teams snaps.

Neal has nine tackles.

The Cowboys are deep at linebacker with Jaylon Smith, Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, Jabril Cox and Luke Gifford.

