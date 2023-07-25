Cowboys place Jourdan Lewis on active/PUP, Luke Schoonmaker on active/NFI

The Cowboys placed cornerback Jourdan Lewis on the active/physically unable to perform list Tuesday.

Lewis injured his right foot in the team's Week 7 victory over the Lions. He underwent surgery to repair the Lisfranc injury, which displaces bones in the midfoot and results in ligament damage.

He continues to rehab the injury.

In six games last season, Lewis totaled 26 tackles, one interception and one pass defensed.

Rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker, the team's second-round selection, also is rehabbing a foot injury. The Cowboys placed him on the active/non-football injury list.

Schoonmaker is expected to compete for the starting job to replace Dalton Schultz.

The Cowboys also signed former USFL cornerback Josh Butler, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. That brings the team's roster to 90 players.

The Cowboys begin practice Wednesday.