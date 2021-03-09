Cowboys place franchise tag on Dak Prescott despite imminent signing

Crossing Ts and dotting Is is a tried and true tradition, and just because there are warm and fuzzy feelings all around thanks to the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott reaching an agreement, that doesn’t mean business doesn’t need to be conducted as usual.

On Tuesday, the day of the franchise tag deadline that many have pointed to as the day to decide the club’s immediate future, the team placed the tag on Prescott.

Wait, what?

Yes. Due to the fact that a contract has not been signed yet (with the club having a press conference scheduled for Wednesday), there needs to be a little bit of assurance. The team has placed a second-consecutive tag on their star QB to ensure nothing goes haywire between Tuesday and Wednesday and they lose exclusive negotiating rights.

No, nothing is changing. The four-year, $160 million deal with $95 fully guaranteed and $126 million functionally guaranteed is still going down as reported.

However, he’s now technically on the ledger for $37.69 million until the full agreement is signed.

As a procedural move, the Cowboys placed the $37.7M franchise tag on QB Dak Prescott today, source said. This is a placeholder until he signs his four-year, $160M contract. It does not affect their 2021 salary cap as long as Prescott signs his extension by March 17. And he will. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 9, 2021

Teams don’t need to be in compliance with the salary cap until the new league year starts on March 17. The NFL has still yet to make an official declaration of the 2021 cap. Expectations have it coming in around $181 million, which will mean Dallas has to trim about $1 million or so from their books in order to fit Prescott’s contract.

That need would go way up if his tag number were to matter, which again, it doesn’t anymore.

