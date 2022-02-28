Cowboys place eight on PFF’s list of top 200 free agents

The Cowboys have a long list of players set to hit free agency. But so do the other 31 teams, at least to some degree. That’s a lot of inventory for clubs to sift through in what has become the NFL’s annual yard sale.

The crew at Pro Football Focus has ranked their top 200 expected free agents, from Packers wide receiver Davante Adams all the way to Chicago safety DeAndre Houston-Carson. The outlet has looked at each player’s strengths, weaknesses, and scheme fits to produce a veritable shopping list for needy teams looking to improve by buying used instead of new. They’ve also included contract projections, hinting at what each player might be worth on the open market.

The Cowboys have eight players on the list. Some may be offered a new contract by the front office and end up staying on, but if a player on this list is an attractive option to remain in Dallas, they’re no doubt being coveted by other clubs, too.

Before the bidding begins, here’s a look at which Cowboys made PFF’s Top 200 free agents.

14. Randy Gregory, DE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) puts pressure on Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

PFF says:

“Gregory has finally reached unrestricted free agent status after getting drafted No. 60 overall in 2015 and making an impressive return to full-time football action over the past two seasons. His 84.7 pass-rush grade in the 2021 regular season ranked 11th among edge defenders. The big question may be whether Dallas is able to retain a player who has developed into a premier pass-rusher while also paying edge defender DeMarcus Lawrence top-five money at the position. If Gregory does reach free agency, there may be a long line of teams vying for his services.”

Gregory is projected to get a two-year deal worth $25 million. He’s improved in run stoppage, but is most effective when he can be a pure pass rusher.

21. Dalton Schultz, TE

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) catches a pass against San Francisco 49ers defensive back K’Waun Williams (24) in the fourth quarter in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

PFF says:

“Schultz took full advantage of Blake Jarwin’s absence in the middle of the 2021 season and made a name for himself. Schultz’s 77.0 receiving grade ranked eighth among tight ends in 2021, with his 78 receptions coming in at third place. The former fourth-round pick initially seemed like a limited athlete with all the intangibles that come with a Stanford tight end, but he’s blossoming into a solid all-around player at the position.”

Expect Schultz to command a deal in the ballpark of $52 million over four years. He’d be best in an offense that already has multiple playmakers.

28. Michael Gallup, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) runs with the ball as he chased by Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

PFF says:

“Gallup’s contract year got off to a bit of a shaky start, as he sustained an injury in Week 1 that kept him sidelined through Week 9. He put up at least 30 receiving yards in every game from Weeks 10 to 17 but unfortunately suffered a torn ACL late in the season that complicates matters heading into 2022.”

Coming off that injury, Gallup can likely look for a one-year deal worth about $5 million, probably from a team who already has a clear-cut WR1.

38. Connor Williams, G

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) recovers a fumble in front of Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

PFF says:

“Williams was a top-50 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and a full-time starter at left guard in Week 1 of his rookie season. Williams was briefly benched late in 2021, but he finished the season with an 84.1 pass-block grade over the final five weeks, which ranked fifth among guards. Williams understandably gets overlooked playing alongside an elite left tackle in Tyron Smith and with guard Zack Martin leading the way in PFF grade among guards since 2020 (94.6). Nevertheless, he’s a solid young player with more room to grow.”

Despite a ton of penalties, Williams stands to be a mid-tier starter, best used in a zone-heavy scheme. He’s projected to earn a three-year deal worth $20 million.

63. Leighton Vander Esch, LB

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

PFF says:

“Vander Esch has had an up and down first four years in the NFL, but the talent that made him a first-round pick in 2018 still flashes on occasion and will certainly draw attention. Vander Esch earned a 90.0-plus grade in three starts in 2021, including two such outings over the final five weeks. If he can play more consistently week to week, teams may view him as a low-risk, high-reward option in a weak linebacker class.”

Most effective behind a quality defensive line where he doesn’t have to shed a lot of blocks, a healthy Vander Esch looks to pull down around $25.5 million on a new three-year contract.

72. Jayron Kearse, S

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

PFF says:

“Kearse signed a veteran minimum salary deal with the Cowboys this offseason and was one of many safety additions alongside Damontae Kazee and hybrid S/LB Keanu Neal. Despite the competition for snaps, Kearse has emerged as the best of the bunch, earning a career-high 76.8 grade on over 1,000 snaps after never having played more than 503 in a single season.”

Kearse’s size makes him especially valuable in a man-to-man defense guarding big tight ends that can do serious damage. After a breakout prove-it season, he could be looking at three years and $15 million with his next deal.

103. Cedrick Wilson, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1) reaches up to catch a touchdown pass as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) and others look on in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

PFF says:

“Cedrick Wilson took on an increased role with Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper missing time during the 2021 season, and his 73.0 receiving grade, 602 receiving yards, and 1.74 yards per route run dwarfed his previous career bests. Dallas may have too many marquee free agents to keep Wilson around, so any team looking for a very solid slot receiver should be in the market. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott clearly showed he trusted Wilson with 10 targets in their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.”

The versatile Wilson has the talent to be a No. 2 on the right team, but he can also produce from the slot. That could be worth $12.5 million over two years to a potential suitor willing to gamble.

195. Malik Hooker, S

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr escapes the grasp of Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) before gaining yardage running the ball in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov, 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

PFF says:

“Hooker will hang around in the league because of his pedigree and athleticism, but it’s clear to see why Indianapolis declined his option and Dallas gave him a prove-it deal. Too often, Hooker is in the right spot at the right time but doesn’t finish the play, and that leaves him as a rotational player at this point in his career.”

The veteran is still rangy and physical but can be inconsistent; he wasn’t the difference-maker the Cowboys had hoped for. Another one-year trial, earning around $1.25 million, is the projection for Hooker in 2022.

