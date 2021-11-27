Cowboys place Blake Jarwin on COVID-19 reserve list

The Cowboys have placed tight end Blake Jarwin on the COVID-19 reserve list, according to the NFL’s transactions report Friday.

Jarwin tested positive for the virus, per Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790.

Jarwin has missed four games since going on injured reserve Nov. 6 with a hip injury.

He has 10 catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns this season. Dalton Schultz, Jeremy Sprinkle and Sean McKeon are the other tight ends for the Cowboys. Schultz and McKeon combined for four catches for 56 yards, two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion in Thursday’s loss to the Raiders.

In five seasons, Jarwin has 69 receptions for 774 yards and eight touchdowns.

