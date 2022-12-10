Cowboys place Anthony Brown on IR to make room for James Washington

The Cowboys will debut a new receiver Sunday. They made James Washington‘s return official, returning him to the active roster from injured reserve.

Washington, who was signed by the team during free agency, has not played this season. He fractured his right foot Aug. 1 during training camp after missing the spring with a left foot injury.

He returned to practice Nov. 30.

The Cowboys reported Saturday that Washington was a full participant in practice this week and would not have had a designation if so required.

To make room for Washington, the Cowboys placed cornerback Anthony Brown on injured reserve. Brown is out for the season after tearing his Achilles on Sunday against the Colts.

The Cowboys also announced they have elevated offensive tackle Aviante Collins from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

