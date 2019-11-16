Cowboys place Adam Redmond on IR, promote Josh Jones

The Cowboys placed offensive lineman Adam Redmond on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

It is unclear what Redmond’s injury is. He was not on the injury report this week.

The Cowboys needed the roster spot for a safety with starter Jeff Heath questionable with injuries to both shoulders. Dallas called up Josh Jones from the practice squad.

Jones, 25, signed with the team’s practice squad Oct. 2. The Packers waived him Aug. 25.

The Packers made him a second-round choice in 2017.

He played 29 games with 12 starts in his two-year career with Green Bay, making 122 tackles, three sacks, seven pass breakups and an interception.