Should Cowboys pivot back to a conservative passing attack?

One of the most surprising turns of events from the Cowboys 2022 season was their success without Dak Prescott early in the season. After suffering a hand injury in Week 1, Prescott was put on ice for the next five games. Replacing him was Cooper Rush, who from Week 2 through Week 6, passed for 956 yards and five touchdowns on 83 completions. Most importantly, Dallas went 4-1, salvaging a season that once seemed lost.

A run-heavy approach combined with a conservative passing attack became Dallas’ recipe for success during this stretch. Rush didn’t throw an interception in four-of-five contests and the Cowboys frequently won the all-important turnover battle. Some are longing for a return to that approach; are they right?

The Cowboys offense under Prescott

When Prescott came back, things changed. The Cowboys still claimed a run-heavy identity but the passing game took on a far more aggressive look. IN Prescott’s eight games since returning to the field, he has passed for 1,969 yards, 54.9 yards per game more than Rush.

While his 17 passing touchdowns dwarf Rush’s paltry five, Prescott’s 10 interceptions stand out in their own right, leading some to believe less is more from the Cowboys quarterback position.

Were the Cowboys really better off with a conservative passing attack or is the impact of the interceptions overrated and an unavoidable consequence of an efficient passing attack?

The Cooper Rush Cowboys

How good were Rush’s Cowboys and was their success a stable model to follow?

The offense ranked 20th in EPA/play. EPA (expected points added) values the degree in which a play increased the offense’s chances at scoring. Each down, distance and field position have an inherent chance at scoring, allowing each play to have an EPA value based on before and after conditions.

With Rush under center, the offense operated at 42.% success rate, meaning 57.8 percent of the time, the offense failed. While the Cowboys were winning games, it was in spite of the offense, not because of the offense.

Story continues

The defense, on the other hand, was top-5 in the NFL during that stretch.

Opposing teams were operating with a negative EPA against Dallas and the defense was winning plays 61.4 percent of the time.

It’s clear the Cowboys success during that five-week stretch was because of the defense and not because of the offense.

Dak is Back

Using the same metrics we can see the impact Prescott made upon his return, interceptions and all. Since Week 7, the offense has jumped from 20th to fourth in EPA/play. Only Kansas City, Cincinnati, and Philadelphia rank higher.

The Cowboys’ offensive success rate followed suit, coming in at just under 50 percent (also fourth in the NFL). Essentially, the Cowboys offense went from the bottom half of the NFL, to top-5 elite status with Prescott back under center. Again, all of these numbers factor in the turnovers and penalize accordingly.

But the interceptions. . .

Prescott’s 11 interceptions this year are abnormally high for the seven-year veteran. His 3.9 interception percentage is a career high, by a fairly large margin, and last week alone those turnovers directly led to a loss.

The concern within the fanbase is warranted. But to effectively castrate the offense for the sake of reducing turnovers would be disastrous.

The offense is humming, relatively speaking, and with recent injuries, the defense isn’t quite the second coming of Doomsday we once thought they were. This team needs the offense to carry a heavier load than they did earlier in the year.

Recent film breakdowns have shed some light on the interceptions themselves. The verdict: Prescott is to blame for roughly half of them. Drops, pressure, and receiver route error all carry an equal part of blame.

Luck also plays a part in the NFL and the fact Noah Brown flicked up a near-perfect pass for a Pick-6 in overtime tells you bad luck carries blame here as well. Brown will admit, 99 percent of the time he makes that catch. When something defies odds like that, tough luck is the most accurate explanation.

The solution

The good news is defying odds almost always leads to course correction, regress to the mean. In other words, the interception frequency should come down naturally and bold moves to go conservative aren’t only unnecessary, but potentially disastrous.

That’s not to say the Cowboys were smart throwing the ball on 3rd-and-long late in the fourth quarter when they should have bled the clock. That play was fairly inexcusable.

Rather it’s to point out the increased aggressiveness in a Dak-led offense is paying off and there’s no reason pull back the reigns and become needlessly conservative again.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire