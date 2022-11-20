Cowboys piling on, now holding 37-3 lead on Vikings

The Cowboys are rolling. The Vikings aren’t.

Dallas has 365 yards and a 37-3 lead on the Vikings, and it’s safe to say Minnesota will not rally today.

The Cowboys have scored on all seven possessions, with four touchdowns and three field goals.

Ezekiel Elliott scored his second 1-yard touchdown with 8:15 remaining in the third quarter. He has 15 carries for 42 yards in his return from a knee injury that kept him out two games.

Tony Pollard has two touchdown receptions, covering 30 and 68 yards. He has caught six passes for 109 yards and 11 carries for 56 yards.

Dak Prescott is 19-of-22 for 251 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 35-yard throw to Noah Brown to the Minnesota 1-yard line to set up Elliott’s latest touchdown.

The Cowboys have picked on cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who has had a tough day.

