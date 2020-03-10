Fullback Jamize Olawale won’t be a free agent come he start of the league year next week.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Cowboys have exercised their option on Olawale’s contract for the 2020 season. He’s set to make a salary of $1 million while counting $1.7 million against the cap.

Olawale is headed into his third season with the Cowboys. He appeared in all 16 games last season and played 118 offensive snaps without touching the ball. He also played 277 special teams snaps and was credited with four tackles in that role.

Exercising Olawale’s option was one of the easier bits of contractual business for the Cowboys this offseason. They are also dealing with the impending free agencies of quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Byron Jones.

Cowboys pick up Jamize Olawale’s contract option originally appeared on Pro Football Talk