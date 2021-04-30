Cowboys get Penn St LB Micah Parsons after trade with Eagles

  • Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons holds a team jersey after the was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    1/7

    NFL Draft Football

    Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons holds a team jersey after the was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
  • Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons appears on the red carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer, Pool)
    2/7

    NFL Draft Football

    Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons appears on the red carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer, Pool)
  • Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, right, holds a team jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    3/7

    NFL Draft Football

    Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, right, holds a team jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons appears on the Red Carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer, Pool)
    4/7

    NFL Draft Football

    Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons appears on the Red Carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer, Pool)
  • FILE - Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) is shown during an NCAA college football game against Purdue in State College, Pa., in this Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, file photo. Parsons is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)
    5/7

    Mock Draft Football

    FILE - Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) is shown during an NCAA college football game against Purdue in State College, Pa., in this Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, file photo. Parsons is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)
  • File-This Nov. 30, 2019, file photo shows Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) tackling Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa. Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech was the first top prospect to make the decision that has added a whole new layer of uncertainty to the annual crapshoot that is the NFL draft. Farley had plenty of players follow his lead, including several others set to be high draft picks next week like LSU receiver Chase, Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater, and Parsons. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)
    6/7

    Draft Opt Outs Football

    File-This Nov. 30, 2019, file photo shows Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) tackling Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa. Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech was the first top prospect to make the decision that has added a whole new layer of uncertainty to the annual crapshoot that is the NFL draft. Farley had plenty of players follow his lead, including several others set to be high draft picks next week like LSU receiver Chase, Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater, and Parsons. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons walks down the runway after the was chosen with the twelfth overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    7/7

    NFL Draft Football

    Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons walks down the runway after the was chosen with the twelfth overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons holds a team jersey after the was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons appears on the red carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer, Pool)
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, right, holds a team jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons appears on the Red Carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer, Pool)
FILE - Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) is shown during an NCAA college football game against Purdue in State College, Pa., in this Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, file photo. Parsons is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)
File-This Nov. 30, 2019, file photo shows Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) tackling Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa. Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech was the first top prospect to make the decision that has added a whole new layer of uncertainty to the annual crapshoot that is the NFL draft. Farley had plenty of players follow his lead, including several others set to be high draft picks next week like LSU receiver Chase, Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater, and Parsons. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons walks down the runway after the was chosen with the twelfth overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SCHUYLER DIXON
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — As they say goodbye to one Penn State linebacker, the Dallas Cowboys are welcoming another.

The Cowboys selected linebacker Micah Parsons of the Nittany Lions with the 12th overall pick of the NFL draft Thursday night after trading down two spots in a deal with NFC East rival Philadelphia.

Dallas drafted Parsons two days after Sean Lee bid farewell during the club's pre-draft news conference. Lee, a second-round pick in 2010, retired after spending all 11 of his mostly injury-plagued seasons with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys added a third-round pick from the Eagles in the trade, the 84th overall selection. The deal gives Dallas three picks in the third round.

Dallas made the move down after two cornerbacks the club was targeting at No. 10 were taken. South Carolina's Jaycee Horn went to Carolina at No. 8, and Patrick Surtain II of Alabama was taken ninth by Denver.

The Dallas defense gave up the most points in franchise history last year, finishing 6-10 in a disappointing debut for coach Mike McCarthy.

“Any bit of sensitivity about them being gone had been talked over carefully and with complete honesty within ourselves, we thought Parsons would immediately turn the light on our opportunity about what we could do with our defense,” owner and general manager Jerry Jones said.

Before the Cowboys picked, another division rival, the New York Giants, traded the 11th choice to Chicago, which drafted Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

“We obviously didn’t want to go back too far because we really liked Micah,” executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said. “Philly had called, and we knew what they were trying to do. We felt like we could get through the Giants and still get our player and get a third-round pick.”

The Cowboys currently have four picks on the second day of the draft Friday. Their second-rounder is at No. 44, with the third-round choices at 75, 84 and 99.

The decision to go with Parsons adds some intrigue at linebacker for Dallas.

Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas' first-round choice (19th overall) in 2018, has battled injuries throughout his three seasons, including a neck issue in which Vander Esch acknowledged a condition that involves the narrowing of the spinal column.

The future of Jaylon Smith is in doubt as well. Dallas took him in the second round knowing he wouldn't play for a full year because of a major knee injury in his final game at Notre Dame.

While Smith has been productive at times, the inconsistencies in his play led to questions of whether he will see the end of the $64 million, five-year extension he signed in 2019.

Parsons opted out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns. He was an Associated Press All-American as a sophomore in 2019 when he led the Nittany Lions with 104 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss.

The 6-foot-3, 246-pound Parsons played his final college game at the home of the Cowboys, a 53-39 victory over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl to finish the 2019 season. Parsons led Penn State with 14 tackles and forced two fumbles

“I wanted to finish what I started,” Parsons said. “I had a great game, the Memphis game and I wanted to start in Dallas. I fell in love with that stadium. I fell in love with everything they had to offer in Dallas.”

While Lee only had one season that wasn't interrupted by injuries, he had a productive career in Dallas. Lee led all NFL linebackers in interceptions through his first six seasons. He was an All-Pro in 2016 and a two-time Pro Bowler.

“I know what he represents, what type of player he was,” Parsons said. “Hopefully one day we can link up in Dallas and I can use him as a mentor and get better.”

Jerry Jones hinted two days before the draft the Cowboys might move off the 10th pick, indicating it was more likely to be down than up because they just signed Dak Prescott to a $160 million, four-year contract with five projected first-rounders at quarterback available.

Defense was the biggest draft need last year as well, but receiver CeeDee Lamb unexpectedly fell to the Cowboys at No. 17. They ended up getting a starting cornerback in the second round in Trevon Diggs.

Dallas hasn't exactly ignored defense while struggling on that side of the ball in recent years. Parson made it five times in the past seven drafts the Cowboys have taken a defensive player with their first pick. The first-round picks in that stretch haven’t been long-term solutions so far.

Cornerback Byron Jones (2015) signed with Miami in free agency last year. Defensive end Taco Charlton (2017) was released before his rookie deal expired, and the Cowboys have until Monday to exercise the fifth-year option for 2022 on Vander Esch's rookie contract. If they don't, his future beyond this season will be in doubt.

NEXT UP: Defense figures to remain the focus on the second day of the draft. Using the assets picked up in the trade with the Eagles, the Cowboys might need a bold move in the second round to get a cornerback. An offensive lineman might not be out of the question.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Dallas Cowboys pick Micah Parsons at No. 12. Here is what they’re getting.

    Steven Ruiz breaks down how Micah Parsons II fits for the Dallas Cowboys and provides his pros and cons.

  • There are only 3 ways for Cowboys to screw up No. 10, picking Parsons is one of them

    The Cowboys are almost assured greatness in the 1st round, and while every pick is a gamble, there are some obvious risks they should avoid.

  • Cowboys trade back but land stud Penn State LB Micah Parsons | PFF Draft Show

    The PFF team discusses the Dallas Cowboys’ selection of Penn State LB Micah Parsons at No. 12 in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Cowboys draft Micah Parsons: Instant analysis of the No. 12 pick

    The Cowboys are linebacker-heavy with the Micah Pasrons pick, but Parsons is no ordinary linebacker.

  • NFL Draft rumors: Eagles working to trade up ahead of the Dallas Cowboys

    Philadelphia Eagles working to trade up ahead of the Dallas Cowboys

  • Why Cowboys fans should be excited about Micah Parsons

    Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys' selection of Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons in the 2021 NFL draft

  • Dallas Cowboys select Penn State LB Micah Parsons with 12th pick in NFL Draft

    With its top two targeted cornerbacks off the board, Dallas swaps its pick with Philadelphia and then uses the slot to shore up depth at linebacker.

  • Texas Moves To Soften Cannabis Restrictions And Expand Medical Cannabis Program

    Texas was often viewed as one of the most restrictive states in terms of medical cannabis, especially in 2015 when it approved the Compassionate Use Program, which covered only one condition – intractable epilepsy – and allowed patients to consume only “low-THC” products (from 0.3% to 0.5% THC) while denying access to smokable cannabis flower and forbidding home cultivation. Since then, things have changed. Limitations are slowly being removed and new cannabis regulations are under consideration. Just this week, several cannabis-related measures were approved in the House, including a proposal to research the potential of psychedelics such as psilocybin and MDMA and to expand the state’s medical cannabis program by adding more qualifying conditions to the list, reported Marijuana Moment. Under this bill, approved on Wednesday, the Department of State Health Services would add cancer, chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to its list of qualifying conditions. It could also raise the THC cap for medical cannabis products from 0.5% to 5%. Initially, the bill had proposed approving PTSD as a qualifying condition exclusively for military veterans. But then, the bill's sponsor, Rep. Stephanie Klick (R), recommended changing it to include anyone suffering from PTSD. “Believe it or not, the number [of people with PTSD] is actually higher for survivors of sexual assault, than it is for veterans,” Klick said. “And we need to include them, in that sexual assault is more likely to cause PTSD than any other event.” The bill passed without objection, reported Marijuana Moment. Bills To Reduce Penalties For Concentrates and Decriminalization Another bill proposing the reduction of penalties for possessing cannabis concentrates was also approved. The Texas chamber will consider a broader cannabis decriminalization measure on Thursday. The proposed decriminalization bill intends to create a new drug schedule that would lower the penalty for THC products as compared to their current status. Although possession of up to two ounces of concentrates – a class B misdemeanor – would still warrant jail time. Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: Autorizaron la Inscripción de Variedades de Cannabis para Uso Medicinal ¿Cómo Comprar Safemoon? Photo by Glen Carrie on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUSDA Teams Up With Illinois-Based Chemical Producer To Create Hemp-Based 'Cosmeceuticals'Philip Morris Ponders Joining Booming Cannabis Space© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys eyeing a cornerback, but excited about NFL draft options

    The organization appears to be set on bolstering its secondary, but sources indicate the team isn’t settled on which player it would select.

  • Hardaway scores 42, Mavericks beat Pistons 115-105

    Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a career-high 42 points, helping the Dallas Mavericks overcome the absence of Luka Doncic in a 115-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. Trey Burke added 15 points for Dallas, which moved a game ahead of Portland for the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference. Doncic missed the game because of a left elbow issue, and the Pistons were without their leading scorer as well in Jerami Grant.

  • Alabama head coach Nick Saban explained the key advice he gives to his players to get drafted in the NFL

    Nick Saban says the words "and" or "but" can make all the difference on a player's report going into the NFL draft.

  • Game Recap: Mavericks 115, Pistons 105

    Led by Tim Hardaway Jr.s career-high 42 points (17 in the 4th quarter), the Mavericks defeated the Pistons, 115-105. Jalen Brunson added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Mavericks, while Isaiah Stewart tallied a career-high 20 points, along with 10 rebounds for the Pistons in the losing effort. The Mavericks improve to 35-27 on the season, while the Pistons fall to 19-44.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors

    Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors, 04/29/2021

  • Cowboys select Penn State LB Micah Parsons at No. 12 after trading back in NFL draft

    With the top two cornerbacks already taken, the Cowboys opted to move back and address their defense in a different way with Micah Parsons.

  • Lava flows from Guatemalan volcano

    Lava flows from the Pacaya Volcano in Guatemala. The current eruption is effusive, with lava releasing to the ground, as opposed to an explosive eruption.

  • Bills take Gregory Rousseau at No. 30

    Miami pass rusher Greg Rousseau is heading to Buffalo. The Bills selected Rousseau with the 30th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Rousseau was an extremely productive pass rusher in 2019, recording 15.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. But he opted out of playing in 2020. Agent Drew Rosenhaus said before the draft [more]

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Expert grades for Patriots selecting QB Mac Jones

    The New England Patriots selected Mac Jones with the 15th overall selection. Here's how the experts are grading the Patriots' first-round pick.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo exits Bucks game with right ankle sprain

    Not good for the Bucks.

  • Chargers draft Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater at No. 13

    The L.A. Chargers addressed their most pressing roster need in the first round of the NFL draft, drafting Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater.

  • Rubio, Edwards lead Wolves to 126-114 win over Warriors

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Ricky Rubio scored 26 points and rookie Anthony Edwards added 25 as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 126-114 on Thursday night. Edwards' big fourth quarter helped spark the win for Minnesota, which extended its season-long winning streak to four games. The Timberwolves rookie scored 18 of his 25 points in the fourth.