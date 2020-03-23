Cowboys have to pay Dak Prescott, says DeMarcus Lawrence

Dak Prescott holds "all the chips" as he bids for a lucrative long-term contract with the Dallas Cowboys, according to DeMarcus Lawrence.

Star quarterback Prescott turned down a new deal with the Cowboys last year to see out the final 12 months of his rookie contract.

The two-time Pro Bowler threw for a career-high 30 touchdowns last season, with a further three rushing scores, but is now set to play under the franchise tag in 2020.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Prescott has the backing of team-mate Lawrence as he reportedly looked for a four-year deal.

Dallas placed the tag on defensive end Lawrence in consecutive campaigns before he earned the richest contract in the NFL at his position in April 2019.

He believes Prescott is similarly capable of forcing the Cowboys' hand.

"I feel like Dak is a stand-up guy," Lawrence told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "He knows the situation and what to prepare for.

"I feel he is the ultimate leader. Understanding his character, I know Dak is going to be ready for this position. When he thrives, there is nothing nobody can say.

"You are going to have him to pay him his money.

"All the chips are in his hands. He will do the same [as I did]. Just having that pressure on you, there is only one thing to do - that is to achieve. I feel he is going to do that."

Prescott will work under a new head coach for the first time at Dallas this year after 10-year boss Jason Garrett departed.

The 8-8 Cowboys failed to make the playoffs in 2019, and Super Bowl XLV champion Mike McCarthy was appointed in Garrett's place.