Cowboys, Patriots, Eagles fans rank as best in NFL, according to one study
Emory University Goizueta School of Business professor Mike Lewis sought to use statistical analysis to determine the NFL’s “best” fans. The study used the hard-core, religiously devoted fan as well as the casual fan, so those at the top of the list have more of the latter and those at the bottom of the list less.
The Cowboys ranked as the best fans in Lewis’ study, followed by the Patriots, Eagles, Giants, Steelers and Packers, respectively. The Rams were 32nd, just ahead of the Chiefs, Titans and Jaguars, respectively.
Lewis, via Yahoo.com, judged fan bases on three criteria — fan equity, social equity and road equity. Fan equity is how well fans back up their words with dollars. Social equity is a team’s social media reach. Road equity measures how well a team draws on the road, adjusting for team performance.
Read more about how Lewis came to his conclusions here
See which teams ranked where in this full breakdown:
1. Cowboys
2. Patriots
3. Eagles
4. Giants
5. Steelers
6. Packers
7. Broncos
8. Bears
9. 49ers
10. Saints
11. Redskins
12. Colts
13. Falcons
14. Dolphins
15. Seahawks
16. Panthers
17. Raiders
18. Ravens
19. Bills
20. Jets
21. Texans
22. Lions
23. Buccaneers
24. Vikings
25. Cardinals
26. Chargers
27. Browns
28. Bengals
29. Jaguars
30. Titans
31. Chiefs
32. Rams