Cowboys pass-rushers ready to reap the rewards of the ‘Parsons Effect’

Since entering the league in 2021, few players have made the impact Micah Parsons has for the Dallas Cowboys. His 26.5 career sacks, 33 tackles for loss and 88 pressures are just the tip of the iceberg. His 20.4 pressure percentage is the highest in the NFL, making him arguably the most impactful pass-rusher in the NFL today.

Parsons strikes fear in the hearts of opponents when he’s rushing the passer. Teams are mindful of his whereabouts because they know he can shift the balance of the game on any given play. They dedicate extra resources in their attempts to neutralize the 24-year-old superstar.

Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn’t. Parsons had nine games in 2023 where he failed to log a single sack. Even the best pass-rusher on the planet can be stopped if teams devote enough resources to the task.

But impact players make a difference even when they’re not filling up the stat sheet. Their gravity pulls attention into their direction, opening up opportunities for teammates around them.

In 2022, the Cowboys had six players log four of more sacks. It’s clear, Parsons opened doors for teammates all over the defense.

Micah Parsons is a "gravity player" – he demands and generates so much attention Great example – Daron Bland slot blitz. Titans are trying to double Parsons with 2 TEs in a 7-man protection plan. They're both so locked in on Parsons, no one picks up Bland, who gets home pic.twitter.com/bNltnhPHpD — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) December 31, 2022

Starting opposite Parsons promises to offer many one-on-one situations. The “Parsons Effect” has multiple beneficiaries because the All-Pro constantly demands double and even triple teams. Even when he’s not pilling up sack numbers he’s making a tremendous impact.

Look no further than Parsons’ worst statistical games. Parsons failed to log a sack or tackle for loss in five regular season games last season. Dallas won all five games. His impact extends beyond the stat sheet because he opens things up for those around him.

It’s the “Parsons Effect.”

With DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Sam Williams, Osa Odighizuwa and Dante Fowler, the Cowboys are loaded with viable pass-rushers across their defensive line. Every one of them stands to benefit when lining up next to Parsons.

Even the Dallas safety group profits from the “Parsons Effect.” Donovan Wilson and Jayron Kearse combined for seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss as defensive backs. Superstars make things easier for those around them which is likely why Parsons recently spoke of his desire to be impact-focused rather than sack-focused.

“I’m kind off the sack wave. I’m onto the impact wave,” Parsons said via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “You see Aaron Donald. He can have 12 sacks but the impact he makes is so dominant. You can tell. I really just want to be dominant.”

Over the past decade, no defender has played with quite the gravity as the aforementioned Donald. Donald, the standout interior defensive lineman for the Rams, will go down as one of the best defenders of all-time. A solid case can be made he’s already the best defender of all-time even though his career sack totals may not prove it. It’s impact.

Parsons has the same ability to be an all-time great by way of the “Parsons Effect.” His presence on the field is going to get teammates paid. He makes things easier for everyone around him because of the shear attention he draws.

