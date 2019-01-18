Cowboys part ways with OC Scott Linehan, and Dez Bryant has a laugh originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

After five seasons of ups and downs, the Cowboys have moved on from offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and are now in the hunt for a new play-caller.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Linehan joined the Cowboys as a passing game coordinator in 2014, but was promoted to OC in 2015 and held that title for four seasons.

But he was the team's play-caller for the last five seasons and one of his former stars seemed to chime in on social media Friday afternoon:

After it was announced on Friday, Jason Garrett released a pretty bland statement about the decision.

The Cowboys and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan have parted ways pic.twitter.com/rbhYSiLcpY — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 18, 2019

The decision was slightly surprising because Linehan was expected to return. But the Cowboys really struggled earlier this past season and Linehan and his play-calling were criticized often.

Here's a look at the Cowboys' offense over the five years with Linehan.

2018: 21.2 points per game (22nd), 343.8 yards per game (22nd)

2017: 22.1 points per game (14th), 331.9 yards per game (14th)

2016: 26.3 points per game (5th), 376.7 yards per game (5th)

2015: 17.2 points per game (31st), 335.1 yards per game (22nd)

2014:29.2 points per game (5th), 383.6 yards per game (7th)









Story continues

Definitely some ups and downs during his time in North Texas. During his five years, the Cowboys had some great rushing years with Ezekiel Elliott and DeMarco Murray. But the passing game never really caught up, even when it had the best offensive line in football.

Since the Cowboys peaked in 2016, there has been a steady decline the last two seasons.

We'll see who the Cowboys hire as a play-caller or if they'd opt to hand that responsibility back to Garrett. The Cowboys might just be limited because Dak Prescott, while a solid quarterback, is also a limited player.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles