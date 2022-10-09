Cowboys’ Parsons playing through groin injury vs Rams

Early in his sophomore season, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has been a game-wrecker with four sacks in the first two games and it’s been infectious for the Dallas defense. In his young career, Parsons has dealt with nagging injuries but played through them.

In the first half versus the Rams, Parsons suffered a groin injury and walked gingerly to the locker room at halftime and had the same discomfort coming back out for the third quarter.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons lacked his usual gait when walking to sideline for start of second half. He and senior defensive assistant George Edwards spoke at length before Parsons joined fellow LBs on bench. Parsons' status and usage worth monitoring in second half. https://t.co/lmX7HU34cW — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 9, 2022

Parsons has played through injuries before and it may be no different in Los Angeles. His status is massive for the Cowboys’ defense as a whole and how they manage this discomfort is of the utmost concern in the second half. After spending time on the bike during the first Rams drive of the third quarter, Parsons retook the field.

In comes Cowboys LB Micah Parsons for third down. A chance to test groin issue. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 9, 2022

Parsons is still laboring the injury during moments but Dallas is sending him on the field for third downs, mainly as a pass rusher but being careful with their star defender.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire