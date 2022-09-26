Is Cowboys’ Parsons best of 80+ players acquired in Carson Wentz fallout?

The NFL is a year-round sport, they just limit the actual games played to the months September through February. The talent acquisition process keeps things intriguing as clubs use free agency, trades and the draft to try and improve their chances in-between schedules. Teams are always angling for an advantage, and trades allow front offices to try and outsmart opposing decision makers. Occasionally, there are transactions that work out for everyone, and once in a while there are transactions that work out for virtually the entire league.

Such a case is the drafting of and all the related trades that brought Carson Wentz from college to his current situation leading the Washington Commanders. As many as 19 teams have players on their roster who would not be there without the move to and off of Wentz for Philadelphia. At least 80 players are now involved, a couple with the Dallas Cowboys, with double-digit draft picks remaining in the spider web.

With the Philadelphia Eagles in town for Sunday’s game, the path Wentz has traveled through the league was examined in full by the Washington Post’s Sam Fortier. Fortier mapped out all of the trades made involving Wentz, starting from the Eagles trading their first, third and fourth and a future first and second to move up to No. 2. Since then, Wentz has been traded twice and those picks acquired have been moved around so much that Fortier identified 60 NFL players are linked to Wentz now, with three more picks still in play. But his work seems to have left some major ripples out of the wake assessment. The number is at least at 80.

Of those players, two of them call the Dallas Cowboys their team, including the reigning defensive rookie of the year and current odds-on favorite to win 2022 defensive player of the year, Micah Parsons.

The majority of the names listed here are based on this tweet by Fortier, which listed Deshaun Watson under Houston. That obviously spun it’s own web that needed to be fleshed out.

The Biggest Names

Fortier’s work was impressive, but he didn’t capture the full depths of the Wentz ripples around the league. Players who were drafted with picks acquired in the Eagles move up to No. 2 to select Wentz, were also traded later, proving the butterfly wing-flap theory.

In the 2016 draft, the Eagles first moved up from 13 to 8 and with 13 Miami selected Laremy Tunsil. But Tunsil was later traded by Miami to Houston, and then the Dolphins used that Texans pick in a trade that eventually landed them Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland.

One of the future picks the Eagles gave Cleveland, they sent to Houston where the Texans selected Watson, who the Texans later traded to Cleveland for a bunch of picks with more ripples.

The Browns used one of their multitude of picks to select Jabrill Peppers, who was part of a big trade that had Odell Beckham, Jr. leaving New York.

Among all of these players named though, the Cowboys may have the best of them all in 2021 No. 12 pick overall Micah Parsons. The Eagles had the No. 12 pick as a result of the Tunsil trade (via Houston to San Francisco to Philly). They wanted to jump the New York Giants in order to select Devonta Smith, allowing Dallas to also select Chauncey Golston in addition to Parsons.

Here’s a look at the hauls of all 19 teams.

Top 10 players

Micah Parsons Laremy Tunsil Tyreek Hill Deshaun Watson AJ Brown Jack Conklin Odell Beckham, Jr. Denzel Ward Jaylen Waddle Carson Wentz

Dallas Cowboys (2)

Micah Parsons

Chauncey Golston

Carolina Panthers (4)

Daryl Worley

Zack Sanchez

Brandon Smith

Amare Barno

Tennessee Titans (3)

Jack Conklin

Treylon Burks

LeShaun Sims

Kalan Reed

Denver Broncos (2)

Andy Janovich

De’Angelo Henderson

Kansas City Chiefs (2+2 picks left)

Jehu Chesson

Skyy Moore

2023 4th rounder

2023 6th rounder

Houston Texans (3+4 picks left)

Kenyon Green

Laremy Tunsil

John Metchie III

2023 – 1st (DeShaun Watson)

2024 – 1st (DeShaun Watson)

2023 – 3rd (Watson)

2024 – 4th (Watson)

Philadelphia Eagles (5+2 picks left)

AJ Brown

Jordan Davis

Devonta Smith

Kyron Johnson

Donnel Pumphrey

New Orleans 2023 1st

New Orleans 2024 2nd

Cleveland Browns (15)

Deshaun Watson

Odell Beckham, Jr.

Cade York

Perrion Winfrey

Martin Emerson

Denzel Ward

Jordan Payton

Ricardo Louis

Spencer Drango

Derrick Kindred

Cody Kessler

DeShone Kizer

Shon Coleman

Corey Coleman

Chad Thomas

Denver Broncos (1)

Montrelle Washington

Cincinnati Bengals (1)

Tycen Anderson

Washington Commanders (9)

Carson Wentz

Jahan Dotson

Brian Robinson

Sam Howell

Cole Turner

Phidarian Mathis

Christian Holmes

Chase Roullier

Josh Harvey-Clemons

Indianapolis Colts (4)

Alec Pierce

Jelani Woods

Bernhard Raimann

Andrew Ogletree

Miami Dolphins (11+1 pick)

Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle

Javon Holland

Kiko Alonso

Byron Maxwell

Johnson Bademosi

Julien Davenport

Noah Igbinoghene

Solomon Kindley

Channing Tindall

Erik Ezukanma

2023 1st round pick

New York Giants (3)

Jabrill Peppers

Dexter Lawrence

Oshane Ximines

Minnesota Vikings (7)

Andrew Booth

Zamir White

Brittain Brown

Rodney Adams

Danny Isidora

Bucky Hodges

Ifeadi Odenigbo

New Orleans Saints (3)

Chris Olave

Trevor Penning

Jordan Jackson

Las Vegas Raiders (3)

Connor Cook

Neil Farrell

Nick Muse

Detroit Lions (2)

Malcolm Rodriguez

Chase Lucas

New England Patriots (2)

Cole Strange

Tyquan Thornton

