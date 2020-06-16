Add two more teams to the list of organizations set to observe Juneteenth as a holiday.

According to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Dallas Cowboys will give their employees this Friday, June 19th, off as a holiday in remembrance of the order given by Union general Gordon Granger on that date in Texas in 1865 announcing slaves were now free in the state.

The Carolina Panthers will do the same, per Josh Klein of TheRiotReport.com.

The NFL itself let league employees know last week that they would be given the day off as well. The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs had since followed with statements announcing their intentions to do the same for their own employees. The Cowboys and Panthers can be added to that collection.

Juneteenth marks the effective end of slavery in the United States.

Cowboys, Panthers both to observe Juneteenth originally appeared on Pro Football Talk