Cowboys paid millions to settle voyeurism allegations against team PR exec

Barry Werner
2 min read
Trouble with a capital “T” in Dallas.

ESPN reported Wednesday the Dallas Cowboys paid millions in a settlement — confidential, of course — to 4 members of their cheerleading squad who accused a senior team executive of voyeurism in their locker room as they undressed during a 2015 event at AT&T Stadium.

Per the report:

Each of the women received $399,523.27 after the incident. One of the cheerleaders alleged that she clearly saw Richard Dalrymple, the Cowboys’ longtime senior vice president for public relations and communications, standing behind a partial wall in their locker room with his iPhone extended toward them while they were changing their clothes, according to several people with knowledge of the events and letters later sent by attorneys for the cheerleaders to the team. Dalrymple gained entry to the back door of the cheerleaders’ locked dressing room by using a security key card.

Dalrymple also was accused by a lifelong Cowboys fan of taking “upskirt” photos of Charlotte Jones Anderson, a team senior vice president and the daughter of team owner Jerry Jones, in the Cowboys’ war room during the 2015 NFL draft, according to documents obtained by ESPN and interviews. The fan signed an affidavit that he was watching a livestream of the war room on the team’s website when he said he saw the alleged incident.

Dalrymple did not respond to ESPN request for interviews. Dalrymple continued in his role, for nearly six years after the settlement. On Feb. 2, he told The Dallas Morning News of his immediate retirement after 32 years.

However, he did issue a statement on Monday per the report:

“People who know me, co-workers, the media and colleagues, know who I am and what I’m about,” Dalrymple said in his statement. “I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The accusations are, however, false. One was accidental and the other simply did not happen. Everything that was alleged was thoroughly investigated years ago, and I cooperated fully.”

This is the second NFL East team to be enmeshed in a scandal. The Washington Commanders continue to be investigated for events that took place within the organization.

It’s now becoming clearer why some NFL organizations have been mum on that scandal.

