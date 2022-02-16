Cowboys paid millions to settle voyeurism allegations against team PR exec

Reuters Videos

Britain’s Prince Andrew has settled the lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager, in a case that already caused his fall from grace. Queen Elizabeth’s second son – who was stripped of military titles and royal duties by his mother due to the allegations - will pay Giuffre an undisclosed sum, according to a court filing in Manhattan. The prince did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement. The settlement spares Andrew – one of the most high-profile names linked to the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking case - from potentially embarrassing disclosures and accusations in the months leading up to and during a trial. He was just weeks from being questioned under oath in a deposition. Criminal defense attorney Randy Zellin, who was not involved in the case, calls the settlement “the essence of a good deal” for both sides, as it gives Andrew confidentiality and rewards Giuffre… as victory could have eluded her in a jury trial, no matter how steadfast her claims. "There are no guarantees that she wins. When you put your life into the hands of strangers, you never know what is going to happen." Andrew has denied Giuffre's accusations that he forced her to have sex more than two decades ago at a London home of former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and abused her at two Epstein properties. Guiffre also claimed she was sexually abused by Epstein. The filing Tuesday said that Andrew (quote), "never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.” It also said Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Giuffre and other survivors for “standing up for themselves and others," adding that he also intends to make a substantial donation to Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights. The statement is a marked departure from an interview Andrew gave the BBC in 2019 in which he failed to appear sympathetic toward Epstein's abuse victims, and refused to apologize for his friendship with Epstein. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in August of 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking and other charges in December.Buckingham Palace declined to comment on Andrew’s settlement.