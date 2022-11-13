Cowboys-Packers TV coverage maps, how to stream, listen, wager in Week 10

There are only two NFC teams that have a all-time advantage over the Dallas Cowboys’ franchise; Green Bay and San Francisco. Dallas trails the 49ers 15-14-1 after January’s wild-card loss, but their deficit to the Packers is the worst of all conference foes, 16-13. A few years ago things were tied, but Green Bay has won the last three matchups between the two teams.

There’s reasons why despite the obvious on paper advantages, Cowboys fans are wary of Sunday’s matchup between the two storied franchises. Aaron Rodgers boasts a 7-3 all-time advantage over the Cowboys. All but one of those victories had Mike McCarthy at the helm (McCarthy also won with a backup), but on Sunday, he’ll be on the Cowboys side in his first trip back to Lambeau Field. There’s a street named after the head coach, but will he be able to find a path to Dallas’ third-straight victory on the season? Here’s how you’ll be able to keep up wit all of the action, whether watching, listening or streaming.

Game Information

Dallas Cowboys (6-2) vs Green Bay (3-6)

When: 3:25 pm CT, Sunday, November 13, 2022

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Referee: Brad Allen

All-time Series: Cowboys trail, 16-13

Last Matchup: 10-06-2019, Cowboys loss 34-24 in Green Bay

Odds from Tipico Sportsbook(current as of 8:30 am November 13)

Current Point Spread: Cowboys -4

Over/Under: 44.5

Cowboys Money Line: -200 (Green Bay +170)

Cowboys keys to victory (From Zach Kruse of Packers Wire)

Cowboys’ keys to victory: Feed the running backs on offense and bring the pressure on defense. The Cowboys have rushed for at least 130 yards in three straight games and have dynamic playmakers in the backfield. While it’s unclear whether RB Ezekiel Elliott will play, Tony Pollard could have a big day against a consistently poor run defense. The Dallas defense is built around disruption and big plays. Can LB Micah Parsons, DE DeMarcus Lawrence and DE Dante Fowler Jr. turn up the heat and create drive-ending sacks and takeaway opportunities?

Packers Keys to Victory (from Kruse)

Packers’ keys to victory: Create explosive plays in the passing game, be better situationally and win the turnover battle. The Packers won’t start scoring points consistently until QB Aaron Rodgers starts hitting shots down the field. Teams are keying on the run and daring Rodgers to pass. The offense also must be better on fourth down and in the red zone, two big areas of disappointment throughout this season. Executing in big spots is a must. On defense, the Packers need to contain the run game and force a few mistakes in obvious passing situations. This team isn’t good enough to overcome giveaways or the lack of takeaways.

Matchup to Watch (From Kruse)

Matchup to watch: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons vs. Packers LT David Bakhtiari. Parsons rushes from everywhere, but he’ll get plenty of opportunities against Bakhtiari, the five-time All-Pro. The Packers need a big-time effort from the offensive tackles to have a chance.

