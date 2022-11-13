Rudy Ford had only one interception in his career before Sunday. The Packers safety, starting for only the seventh time in six seasons, now has three.

He intercepted Dak Prescott twice in the first half, with his 68 yards in return yardage setting up the Packers’ two touchdowns.

Prescott, though, threw his second touchdown pass with eight seconds remaining in the second quarter to draw the Cowboys even at halftime.

The teams are tied 14-14.

Prescott gave the Cowboys a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard touchdown toss to CeeDee Lamb with 9:52 remaining in the second quarter. His second scoring pass went for 5 yards to Dalton Schultz to close out the half.

But Prescott and those same receivers did not appear on the same page on his two interceptions.

The first came after DeMarcus Lawrence‘s strip-sack of Aaron Rodgers gave the Cowboys the ball at the Green Bay 10 after safety Jayron Kearse‘s recovery. Ford picked Prescott on a pass intended for Schultz in the back of the end zone.

Ford returned it 34 yards to set up a three-play, 67-yard touchdown drive by the Packers. Rookie Christian Watson caught a 58-yard bomb from Rodgers, who looked like he aggravated his thumb injury on the strip-sack.

Then, with 2:20 left in the half, Prescott tried to hit Lamb down the middle and Ford returned it 34 yards to the Dallas 24. Three plays later, Aaron Jones ran it in from the 12 to give Green Bay its first lead.

Prescott is 16-of-25 for 113 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Rodgers is only 4-of-6 for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Jones has rushed for 66 yards on 11 carries.

Tony Pollard has 11 carries for 52 yards for the Cowboys, and Lamb has caught seven passes for 56 yards.

The Cowboys lost cornerback Anthony Brown to a concussion on Watson’s touchdown catch. He will not return.

Cowboys, Packers tied 14-14 at halftime as Dak Prescott has two TDs, two INTs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk