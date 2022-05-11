Cowboys at Packers set for Sunday afternoon in Week 10

As the NFL continues the slow reveal of the 2022 schedule, one of the marquee games of the year has been placed in the middle of the season on a Sunday afternoon.

That game is Cowboys at Packers, a Week 10 game that will get a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, November 13, and be televised on Fox.

The Cowboys and Packers are two of the NFL’s biggest TV draws, and their meeting is likely to be one of the most-watched games of the 2022 regular season. It’s also a homecoming for Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who returns to Lambeau Field after coaching the Packers from 2006 to 2018.

The full NFL schedule will be announced on Thursday night. Every game we know so far is here.

