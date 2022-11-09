Cowboys-Packers: 5 prop bets for Sunday’s game

The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) will face the Green Bay Packers (3-6) in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.

Dallas is a 5-point road favorite against Green Bay, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is set for 42.5.

Cowboys Wire presents five proposition bets for Sunday’s Cowboys-Packers game.

Cowboys at Packers: Who wins Week 10?

[pickup_prop id=”29722″>

O/U: 43.5 total points in Cowboys-Packers?

[pickup_prop id=”29723″>

Prescott vs. Rodgers: More passing yards in Week 10?

[pickup_prop id=”29724″>

Who will lead Cowboys-Packers in rushing yards in Week 10?

[pickup_prop id=”29725″>

Lamb vs. Lazard: More receiving yards in Week 10?

[pickup_prop id=”29726″>

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire