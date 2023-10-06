Cowboys owner Jones lauds 49ers QB Purdy's ‘bad play' avoidance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brock Purdy still hasn't convinced everyone that he's the real deal, but his track record says otherwise.

The 49ers' second-year quarterback has yet to lose a game he started and finished since emerging as the team's starter in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. While some call it "luck," or being a "product" of a successful system, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones knows there's more to it.

"By the way, he doesn't make the bad plays. That I see vividly," Jones said Friday on "The K&C Masterpiece" podcast. "And that's so important. He does not make the bad plays, generally. And you can win so many football games if you don't give it to them.

"Unfortunately, certainly the last game we played with the 49ers, we gave it away a little bit. And consequently, we didn't get out of there with a win. You cannot do that if we play a top team like the 49ers. So he has the kind of game that will be hard to beat."

Purdy and the 49ers remain one of the only two unbeaten teams in the league, along with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones knows that if his quarterback, Dak Prescott, and the Cowboys limit their mistakes, they will have a good chance of coming out on top Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

"We need to make the good plays and we don't need to make the bad plays," Jones continued. "We've got a quarterback that is tops, if we're fortunate enough to get in there and hold our mistakes down, we're going to be in real good shape. They do have an outstanding defense. … That's one of the things we're concentrating on. Just be smart.

"I just can't tell you what an opportunity this is to evaluate and really launch and build from as we go into the rest of the 13 games we've got to play. This is exciting times for us."

