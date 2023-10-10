Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still believes Dak Prescott can take team to Super Bowl

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is standing by his embattled starting quarterback saying he still believes that Dak Prescott can take them to the Super Bowl.

Jones' weekly appearance on 105.3 The FAN comes days after the Cowboys were embarrassed on national television on "Sunday Night Football" by the San Francisco 49ers in a 42-10 rout.

Prescott threw for 153 yards, was intercepted three times and sacked three times against the 49ers.

"Dak Prescott is a quarterback that can get us to the Super Bowl and that’s the way that’s going to be. I want to be real clear: Dak’s very capable of making this team be where we want it to go," Jones said during the radio interview. "We should recognize that we had a very bad outing. And San Francisco had a very good outing.

"But as far as sitting here saying we should completely change out the towels here, that’s not even in the cards. And it’s really ridiculous."

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up to get the latest NFL news and features sent to your inbox

Jones was also asked if things continue to sputter on the offensive end if he considered head coach Mike McCarthy giving Cowboys playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

"No," Jones said. "In any way, no."

The Cowboys' offense ranked third in total yards and fourth in scoring offense last season. Through five games in 2023, Dallas is 18th in total yards and eighth in scoring offense, averaging 26.8 points a game.

Dallas (3-2) faces the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jerry Jones still believes in Dak Prescott as Cowboys starting QB