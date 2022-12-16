Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with his team

Just when you thought the Odell Beckham Jr. storylines were put on the backburner… he’s back.

Rather, he could be in Texas.

The sweepstakes for the free agent wide receiver came down to a race between the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and Dallas Cowboys. We have a direct comment that he’s going to sign with the latter.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that Beckham will be joining his team.

“Odell’s going to join us,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA TODAY Sports. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

That update comes just days after the Beckham news was said to be over… but not because he would be joining a team.

Reports earlier this week indicated that Beckham had decided on not playing in 2022. It was said he would wait until the spring before signing with a club.

The tides had turned that way because of his health. Beckham is recovering from an ACL injury and it’s not clear if he can play this season. That question mark appeared to have pushed teams away from him.

The Cowboys (10-3) and Bills (10-3) met with him during free-agent visits and both teams went on to sign other wideouts, TY Hilton and Cole Beasley, respectively.

Via the latest news from Dallas, Jones said he expects Beckham to sign and play this season. The owner also said an announcement could be coming as soon as Dallas’s upcoming Week 15 is finished.

“I’m hopeful we can get into some important games and have some Deion Sanders-type results,” Jones said. “Could this be possible to have a great player like that get in two or three playoff games and make some significant plays? I think very much so. That’s not an exaggerated thought at all.”

Earlier this week, Buffalo general manage Brandon Beane also commented on OBJ. After signing Beasley, Beane said the Bills would still be interested in Beckham.

The comments from Jones are not an official statement nor the signing of a contract. However, the end of the Beckham sweepstakes sounds like it’s nearing.

