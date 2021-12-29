Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reflects on John Madden's legacy: a 'beautiful football life'

As news of John Madden's death rocked the NFL world Tuesday night, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared a fitting tribute: “There is no one who lived a more beautiful football life than John Madden.”

Madden, a Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and broadcasting icon, died Tuesday morning, the NFL announced. He was 85.

“I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more,” Jones continued in a statement. “This is a loss that is as big as the legacy that John Madden created. A legacy of love. Love for family, for football and for life.”

Madden, whose name is on the iconic EA video game, was promoted from Oakland Raiders linebackers coach to head coach in 1969. He was just 32 years old at the time.

John Madden at a game in 2014.

His subsequent .759 winning percentage in the regular season – his Raiders tallied 103-32-7 – is the best among coaches with at least 100 career victories, according to Madden’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Bio. That ledger included six 10-win seasons, seven division titles and a Super Bowl championship in 10 seasons.

Madden subsequently joined major network NFL broadcast teams for decades: He worked as an analyst for CBS, FOX, ABC and NBC.

“When I think of a person of sports who is worthy of the term ‘larger than life,’ I have always thought of John,” said Jones, whose own NFL contributions earned him a Pro Football Hall of Fame nod in 2017.

“And I always will. If you knew John, he made your life better. For me he was a trusted confidant, advisor, a teacher and above all, a very dear friend. When he walked into the room, it was a better day. When he talked, you listened, and you learned. When he laughed, everyone in the room laughed. And when he got back on the bus to leave, you always wanted more. You were always looking forward to his next visit."

