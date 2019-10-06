Cowboys owner Jerry Jones mentions Tom Brady as an apt comparison for Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones is known for occasionally making a questionable statement when talking about his players, but on Friday he might have outdone himself.

Talking on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked which great Cowboys quarterback Prescott reminds him of more; Tony Romo or Troy Aikman.

Prescott has had a successful start to his NFL career, winning the NFC East twice in three years and he even won a playoff game in 2018. But let's be real, he has rarely been the main reason for his team's success like Romo and Aikman were. The Dallas running game, led by Ezekiel Elliott and a talented offensive line has consistently been the offense's identity since 2016, and last season the defense catapulted them to a playoff spot.

So Jones said neither reminded him of Prescott, but then he took it a bit further. (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk)

Oh, I think he's neither. I really do. I think he's more like [Tom] Brady. Now, I'm not going to. . . .We know Tom Brady, and he's no Tom Brady. I didn't say that. But the point is he will evolve and is evolving into a guy that will beat you. He will beat you with different circumstances and different players and different type teams. He will be on teams that have better defense than others. He will be on teams that have better protection than others. I think we got us one in Dak.

Jones clearly noticed his mistake of comparing Prescott to six-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady, so he walked back his comments a bit. Still, mentioning Prescott in the same breath as Brady is pretty wild.

Prescott is in the middle of contract negotiations with the Cowboys while fellow 2016 quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Jared Goff have already received fruitful extensions. The added caveat is the fact that Dallas has already paid Elliott, linebacker Jaylon Smith and still has Amari Cooper's contract to think about. That's a lot of money to commit to an offense that ranked 20th in yards and scoring in 2018.

The Cowboys are off to a 3-1 start in 2019 with wins over the Giants, Dolphins and Redskins, so if Jones truly believes what he's saying about his quarterback, they might want to pay Prescott sooner rather than later.

