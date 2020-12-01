Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is 'a little worried' about facing Dez Bryant in Week 13

Jerry Jones is 'a little worried' about facing Dez Bryant in Week 13 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Baltimore Ravens wideout Dez Bryant has worked his behind off to get another shot in the NFL, and ahead of the team's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, his former squad, Dallas team owner Jerry Jones was extremely complimentary of the three-time Pro Bowler.

"Dez has an eternal light of good. If you love a competitor, or if you love somebody that his whole being is about getting to compete. He's got his teammates best interests, (a) great teammate. Dez is a eternal light of positiveness for our game. I couldn't be happier to see him on the field," Jones told 105.3 The Fan.

Through his first two games with Baltimore, after being elevated from the practice squad, Bryant has four receptions for 28 yards. However, don't let the lackluster numbers fool you, he's still got the ability to make plays on offense. Just ask Jones.

"Now, I'm going to be a little worried because I do know how that rascal can go up there and get a ball," Jones said.

During his time in Dallas, Bryant tallied 531 receptions, 7,459 yards, and 73 touchdowns. He'll go down as one of the best Cowboys to lace them up.

Since arriving to Baltimore, Bryant has been outspoken about his appreciation for the Ravens organization giving him a chance after being out of the league since 2018. It may be safe to assume that nothing would make him happier than claiming a victory over his former team. Well, maybe a Super Bowl. But one thing at a time.