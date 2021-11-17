Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gives scouting report on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Nobody could’ve predicted the meteoric rise of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told the media on sports radio station KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan that he saw the signs of something special in his tape from Texas Tech. Given his comments, it’s curious that Jones didn’t make a play for Mahomes being that the Cowboys play a few hours away from Lubbock, Texas.

Though he made sure to stay away from comparing Mahomes to Dak Prescott, he said that the MVP has made good on every bit of talent he showed in his college film.

“I think he has been true to form,” Jones said of Mahomes. “His style, his athletic ability, his speed, all of the things that serve him well, and make no mistake about it, as you know, he stayed at Texas Tech when some pretty good quarterbacks that were behind him moved on out there that ended up being starters in the NFL. So, he’s no surprise.

“I think it was — it’s interesting how his particular style has compromised defenses certainly his first few years. I think as time moves along he will adjust but defenses will adjust, too. But you’re not going to take away his gift, and that is to just make plays, and he’s out there to make plays. So, all of that — I’ve seen a quarterback in the last years and years that literally carry a team than I would put him on the top of that list, or right there at the top. What they’ve done a great job though is putting talent around him that matches his skills.”

High praise from one of the NFL’s most iconic owners is hard to come by, especially when the player in question isn’t under contract in Dallas. Jones’ quotes on Mahomes highlight just how important the matchup against Kansas City is for the Cowboys’ breakout season where they hold one of the best records in the NFC.

List