Cowboys owner Jerry Jones already looking ahead to matchup with Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, he watched every snap of the Eagles' win Monday and came away impressed with Jalen Hurts. "(He) has really evolved and has been better than when he came out than you might’ve thought. I was particularly impressed with his passing." — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 20, 2022

Jerry Jones is a shrewd businessman, so as the Cowboys owner looks ahead in the battle for the NFC East, he can clearly see the Eagles coming for the crown.

During his Monday radio session, Jones praised Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts while stating this about the Eagles; “they’re going to be all we can handle.”

Hurts had 301 total yards in the first half, finishing with three total touchdowns as he led Philadelphia to a 24-7 win over Minnesota on Monday night.

The Eagles are now 2-0 heading to Washington in Week 3 and have one of the easier remaining schedules in the NFL.

Dallas will look to remain afloat in the NFC East while Dak Prescott recovers from thumb surgery.

Eagles snap count vs. Vikings: Breakdown, observations from Week 2

Instant analysis of Eagles 24-7 beatdown of Vikings in Week 2

Twitter reacts to Eagles CB Darius Slay shutting down Vikings WR Justin Jefferson in Week 2

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire