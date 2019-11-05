Cowboys overcome slow start, roll to 37-18 victory over Giants

The Dallas Cowboys looked like they could be headed toward a second straight inexplicable loss to a New York team at Metlife Stadium this season as the Giants jumped out to a 12-3 lead through the first 27 minutes of Monday night’s game.

Instead, Dak Prescott threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns and Ezekiel Elliott added 139 yards on the ground as the Cowboys overcame the early deficit for a 37-18 victory over the Giants.

Dallas scored 10 points over the final three minutes of the first half to steal the momentum back from the Giants. The Cowboys then controlled the game in the second half to pull away for the victory.

Prescott was intercepted on the first offensive play of the night by Antoine Bethea but the Giants could only muster a field goal after going three-and-out from the Dallas 8-yard line. After the teams traded field goals in the first quarter, Daniel Jones tossed a 1-yard touchdown to Cody Latimer to give the Giants a 9-3 lead after Aldrick Rosas missed the extra point try. Rosas would add a 25-yard field goal to push the lead to 12-3 with 2:50 left in the first half.

It took just under two minutes for Dallas to answer as Prescott connected with Blake Jarwin for a 42-yard touchdown that pulled the Cowboys to within a score, 12-10, with less than a minute to go before halftime. Daniel Jones was then intercepted by Xavier Woods and Brett Maher tacked on a 52-yard field goal on the final play of the half to give Dallas the lead at the break.

After trading field goals in the third quarter, Prescott would find Michael Gallup for a 15-yard touchdown that gave the Cowboys a 23-15 lead. A Rosas 29-yard field goal trimmed the lead to five, 23-18, but Prescott would answer with a 45-yard touchdown to Amari Cooper to put the game away with eight minutes left that effectively put the game away.

Dorance Armstrong followed with a strip-sack of Jones in the closing seconds that was picked up and returned 63 yards for a touchdown by Jourdan Lewis.

Jones went 26 of 41 for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Giants. Dallas limited Saquon Barkley to just 28 yards rushing on 14 carries, though he did catch six passes for 67 yards with 65 yards coming on a single screen pass.

Michael Bennett recorded three tackles with a sack and four quarterback hits in his first game with Dallas. The Cowboys sacked Jones five times on the night.