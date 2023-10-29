Cowboys overcome sacks on first drive to take 7-0 lead on Rams

The Cowboys' first possession didn't start out very promising.

Dak Prescott took three sacks on the first four plays. But the second sack, which came on third-and-11 and would have gotten the Rams off the field, was negated by a questionable illegal contact penalty on Rams defensive back Quentin Lake.

Then, on second-and-17 after Aaron Donald's sack, Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for a 17-yard gain.

The 10-play, 75-yard drive ended with an 18-yard pass from Prescott to Jake Ferguson for a red zone touchdown.

The Cowboys entered the game scoring touchdowns on only 39.1 percent of their red zone possessions.

Prescott went 6-of-7 for 77 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive. Lamb caught three passes for 26 yards.