Advertisement

Cowboys overcome sacks on first drive to take 7-0 lead on Rams

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

The Cowboys' first possession didn't start out very promising.

Dak Prescott took three sacks on the first four plays. But the second sack, which came on third-and-11 and would have gotten the Rams off the field, was negated by a questionable illegal contact penalty on Rams defensive back Quentin Lake.

Then, on second-and-17 after Aaron Donald's sack, Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for a 17-yard gain.

The 10-play, 75-yard drive ended with an 18-yard pass from Prescott to Jake Ferguson for a red zone touchdown.

The Cowboys entered the game scoring touchdowns on only 39.1 percent of their red zone possessions.

Prescott went 6-of-7 for 77 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive. Lamb caught three passes for 26 yards.